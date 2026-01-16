Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
16.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes monthly revenue for December 2025

Stockholm, Sweden, 2026-01-16 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG), a Swedish Global Tech Company, today publishes its consolidated monthly revenue figures for December 2025. This disclosure forms part of the Company's continued commitment to enhanced transparency and timely market communication.

Monthly revenue performance:

  • December 2025: SEK 51.4 million

Business performance across the Group's operating segments continues to develop in line with management expectations, supported by both organic growth and recent acquisitions. WPTG expects to publish an updated 2026 forecast later in January.

Important information

Monthly revenue figures are provided as unaudited management information and are intended to complement, not replace, the company's interim and annual financial reporting prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations
Email: ir@whitepearltech.com
Phone/WhatsApp: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

