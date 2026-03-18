White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes monthly revenue for February 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") today reports consolidated net sales of SEK 42.3 million for February 2026, in line with the Company's expectations. Europe continues to demonstrate strong momentum, accounting for more than 30 percent of total revenue during the month.

February overview

During February, WPTG completed the acquisitions of Adligo AB, APTR SL AB, Appspotr South Asia (Pvt) Ltd, and Spotr Group AB's 51 percent holding in Krobier AB. The acquired companies have now been integrated into the Group's operating platform.

To support continued expansion, the Group has reorganised its finance function in line with the growing scale and complexity of the business. In addition, Seema A. Khan, a globally recognised expert in governance, was appointed to WPTG's Advisory Board.

WPTG also announced the signing of letters of intent (LOIs) to acquire two additional companies, including ServIT, with operations in Sweden, and Saltycustoms, with operations in Malaysia and Singapore.

Monthly revenue performance

February 2026: SEK 42.3 million

Net sales for February reflect a stable performance and continued strong underlying demand across the Group's markets. Europe represented more than 30 percent of total revenue and remains a key growth region.

Key contributors to revenue during the month included SHB Handelsbanken in Sweden, CSOS in South Africa, Egyptair in Egypt, and Yash Technologies in India.

Following continued strong sales development and contributions from recent acquisitions, the Group updated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook in January to approximately SEK 620 million.

Latest revenue performances

Month Net sales,

2026 (SEK) Net sales,

2025 (SEK) Change February 42.3 million 30.9 million + 36.5% January 44.6 million 32.4 million + 37.5%

Important information

Monthly revenue figures are provided as unaudited management information and are intended to complement, not replace, the company's interim and annual financial reporting prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.