Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki raises its climate ambition with updated greenhouse gas reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Huhtamaki is raising its climate ambition and adopting more rigorous short-term emission reduction targets. The updated Scope 1 and 2 targets are aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

By 2030, the company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2* GHG emissions by over 50% and Scope 3 emissions** by 25% compared to 2022 levels. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Huhtamaki's near-term science-based emissions reduction targets.

In addition, Huhtamaki has committed to setting long-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi, in line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

"Guided by our vision and our belief that sustainability creates lasting value, we are strengthening our climate targets to make a real, long-term impact. Prioritizing sustainability is more than a requirement; it's a cornerstone of our journey to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions. With our packaging innovations and updated ambition, we play an important role in our customers' sustainability goals and help mitigate transition risks such as carbon pricing. It is essential that we, together with our value chain, collaborate to achieve these science-based goals and drive urgent action to reduce GHG emissions," says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

The company's climate action plan to achieve the emission reduction targets includes a variety of decarbonization levers aimed at reducing emissions across Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3, such as replacement?of fossil fuels, purchasing more energy made with renewables, and prioritizing engagement with suppliers that demonstrate low emissions intensity offering, as well as increasing the renewable and recycled content in products.? Huhtamaki is also continuously improving operational efficiency, resulting in reduced carbon emissions.

Updated sustainability ambition for increased impact

In late 2025, Huhtamaki updated its overall sustainability ambitions to adapt to the evolving needs of the packaging industry and customers. In addition, the renewed approach strengthens accountability for progress and ensures the setting of technology-relevant targets. Sustainability remains at the core of Huhtamaki's strategy as the company continues with a holistic ESG-approach, striving to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions.

Beyond climate, the environmental focus is on developing packaging designed to be recycled, composted, or reused, made from responsibly sourced materials, minimizing waste, and reducing water consumption.

"Sustainability doesn't just protect the planet, it drives long-term profitability. We continue to collaborate closely with customers and partners to deliver solutions that are both sustainable, cost-efficient and easy-to-use," says Ralf K. Wunderlich.

For further information, please contact:

Ralf K. Wunderlich CEO & President, Huhtamaki, media@huhtamaki.com



Huhtamaki's SBTi-validated near-term targets:

Scope 1 & 2: Huhtamaki commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50.44% by 2030, from a 2022 base year.*

Huhtamaki commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50.44% by 2030, from a 2022 base year.* Scope 3: Huhtamaki also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, business travel, and employee commuting by 25.0% within the same timeframe.**

Huhtamaki also commits to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, business travel, and employee commuting by 25.0% within the same timeframe.** Deforestation: Huhtamaki commits to no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, with a target date of December 31, 2025.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from biogenic feedstocks.

**The target only includes energy and industrial emissions, the FLAG emissions have been excluded. The company will include these emissions in a FLAG target once a pathway for timber and wood fiber is available

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.