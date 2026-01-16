

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $718 million, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $644 million, or $3.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, M&T Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $718 Mln. vs. $644 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.67 vs. $3.86 last year.



For the final quarter, the lender posted a net interest income of $1.779 billion, higher than $1.728 billion in the same period last year. Noninterest income stood at $696 million as against the prior year's $657 million. Loans were at $137.600 billion, compared with $135.723 billion a year ago. Deposits moved up to $165.057 billion from $164.639 billion last year.



MTB was up by 3.21% at $219.39 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News