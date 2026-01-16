Anzeige
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
16.01.26 | 13:19
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08313:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 12:05 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: Dovre receives a EUR 3.3 million payment demand from Nordic Guarantee Insurance Ltd

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 16, 2026, at 1:05 PM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has received a payment demand of EUR 3.3 million from Nordic Guarantee Insurance Ltd under a guarantee facility agreement. The payment demand falls due on 20 January 2026.

The payment demand is based on a performance bond issued for Heinineva solar park project of Dovre's bankrupt subsidiary Suvic Oy. The beneficiary of the guarantee is EPV Aurinkovoima Oy.

Dovre is insolvent and is investigating the possibility of applying for corporate restructuring proceedings.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO
markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
