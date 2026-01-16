Dovre Group Plc: Dovre receives a EUR 3.3 million payment demand from Nordic Guarantee Insurance Ltd

Dovre Group Plc | Inside Information | January 16, 2026, at 1:05 PM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has received a payment demand of EUR 3.3 million from Nordic Guarantee Insurance Ltd under a guarantee facility agreement. The payment demand falls due on 20 January 2026.

The payment demand is based on a performance bond issued for Heinineva solar park project of Dovre's bankrupt subsidiary Suvic Oy. The beneficiary of the guarantee is EPV Aurinkovoima Oy.

Dovre is insolvent and is investigating the possibility of applying for corporate restructuring proceedings.

