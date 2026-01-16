Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Wireless Ltd, a Subsidiary of Bittium Corporation Received Purchase Order Related to the Transfer of Tough SDR Technology to Spanish Indra Group

Bittium Corporation

Inside information

Inside Information: Bittium Wireless Ltd, a Subsidiary of Bittium Corporation Received Purchase Order Related to the Transfer of Tough SDR Technology to Spanish Indra Group

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 16 January 2026, at 5:00 pm (CET+1)

Bittium Corporation's subsidiary, Bittium Wireless Ltd, has today received a purchase order from the Spanish Indra Group for technology and production transfer projects related to the transfer of Bittium Tough SDR technology, and for technology related customer specific development work. The value of the purchase order is EUR 20 million, and the projects will start immediately.

On 29 December 2025, Bittium announced in a stock exchange release that it had signed a licensing agreement with the Indra Group concerning Bittium's Tough SDR technology, as well as the first purchase order related to the agreement, valued at EUR 50 million. Under the agreement, Bittium licenses its Tough SDR technology to Indra, who will develop and manufacture with the help of this technology sovereign, high-performance handheld, vehicular, and manpack radios, focusing primarily on the Spanish market while also retaining the possibility to expand to other countries. If the agreement is implemented according to current forecasts, the total value of the agreement is estimated to be over EUR 120 million.

Bittium will continue developing and supplying its own tactical communication products and radios for its customers globally. Bittium has extensive experience in the development of software-defined radio technology and waveforms for tactical communications and devices and software for secure communications. Its solutions include a modular IP-based backbone network and next-generation handheld and vehicular radios as well as ultra-secure mobile devices and software solutions to government and public authorities. The tactical communications solutions have been delivered to multiple countries, including Finland, Estonia, Austria, and Croatia, to enable modern, resilient, and high-performance communications seamlessly across domains and military branches. Bittium's secure communication solutions are in use in 50 countries worldwide.

Oulu, Finland, 16 January 2026

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Bittium Corporation



Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Net sales in 2024 were EUR 85.2 million and operating profit was EUR 8.6 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com