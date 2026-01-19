Anglesey Mining Plc - Proposed Capital Reorganisation, Proposed Amendment to the Articles of Association and Notice of AGM.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

19 January 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Proposed Capital Reorganisation

Proposed Amendment to the Articles of Association

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces that it has today issued a circular to shareholders (the "Circular") detailing the Board's proposal to implement a capital reorganisation, pursuant to which, inter alia, the issued share capital of the Company will be consolidated and sub-divided such that every ten Existing Ordinary Shares will result in one New Ordinary Share of £0.01 ("New Ordinary Shares") and one Deferred C Share (the "Capital Reorganisation").

The Circular also contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held at The Geological Society, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, W1J 0BG at 11.00 a.m. on 12 February 2026.

As previously noted by the Board, the continued progress of the Company's activities, namely its objective of developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain project, will remain largely contingent on its ability to raise further funds and the Board will continue to explore options in this regard.

The Board believes that the successful implementation of the Capital Reorganisation will provide the Company with the ability to raise such additional funds, which may include the issuance of new Ordinary Shares for cash. The Board is currently precluded from doing so under applicable company law due to, inter alia, the prevailing price per Existing Ordinary Share (as at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Circular) being less than the nominal value per Existing Ordinary Share of £0.01 each.

Therefore, the Board believes that the Capital Reorganisation Resolutions, if approved by Shareholders, will provide the Company with the ability to raise further funds required to advance the Parys Mountain project. Against this background, the Company is, therefore, recommending that Shareholders vote in favour of the Capital Reorganisation Resolutions at the AGM.

Extracts from the Circular in connection with the Capital Reorganisation can be found below. Capitalised terms used, but not otherwise defined, in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

The Capital Reorganisation

On 5 December 2025, the Board of Anglesey announced the investment of £350,000 in Anglesey by Energold Minerals Inc ("Energold"), through the purchase of non-voting exchangeable warrants (the "Warrants" and the "Warrant Offering"). The Warrant Offering completed on 11 December 2025.

In support of the Warrant Offering, Anglesey agreed to convene a general meeting for a date prior to 31 March 2026 in order to approve a consolidation of the Ordinary Shares at an appropriate ratio to support the issuance of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Warrants and/or otherwise. As noted above, the Board believes that the successful implementation of the Capital Reorganisation will provide the Company with the ability to raise additional funds in the future in order to support the Company's objective of developing the Parys Mountain project.

More generally, it is the Board's view that the Capital Reorganisation, on the proposed terms set out in the Notice of AGM, will have a positive impact on the liquidity of the shares in issue following implementation, by reducing the number of ordinary shares in issue and raising the resulting trading price per ordinary share, which may result in a narrowing of the bid-offer spread.

The Board is therefore proposing the Capital Reorganisation Resolutions for approval at this year's AGM.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM in place of the Existing Ordinary Shares. Subject to Shareholder approval of the Capital Reorganisation Resolutions, it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 am on 13 February 2026. Following the Capital Reorganisation, the ISIN Code for the New Ordinary Shares will be GB00BVMZHW05 and the SEDOL Code will be BVMZHW0.

The expected timetable of principal events and statistics relating to the capital reorganisation contained in the Circular are set out in full below, in the Appendix, without material amendment or adjustment.

The Circular will shortly be available at the Company's website at:

https://www.angleseymining.co.uk/shareholders/

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 484,822,255 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Appendix:

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Publication and posting to Shareholders of the Circular 19 January 2026 Latest time and date for receipt of proxy appointment 11.00 a.m. on 10 February 2026 Annual General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 12 February 2026 Latest time and date for dealings in Existing Ordinary Shares Close of business on 12 February 2026 Record Date for the Capital Reorganisation 6.00 p.m. on 12 February 2026 Admission effective and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares 8.00am on 13 February 2026 CREST accounts credited with the New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form 13 February 2026 Despatch of definitive certificates for New Ordinary Shares (in certificated form) by 27 February 2026

Notes:

1) References to times are to London time (unless otherwise stated).

2) The dates set out in the timetable above may be subject to change (including without limitation, if the General Meeting is adjourned).

3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement to an RNS.

STATISTICS RELATING TO THE CAPITAL REORGANISATION