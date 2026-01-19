Alstom S.A.: Alstom receives an order from SNCF Voyageurs for 15 additional Avelia Horizon high-speed trains

This optional tranche of the framework contract between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom is worth approximately 600 million euros

The new Avelia Horizon trains will be operated in Europe-

19 January 2026 - The Board of Directors of SNCF Voyageurs has approved an additional order for 15 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains (known in France as TGV), worth approximately 600 million euros1. Deliveries are expected in 2029.

This order is for the quad-voltage version of the new generation of high-speed trains, which meets European traffic requirements. The Avelia Horizon range meets ambitious objectives in terms of competitiveness in the rail sector and profitability for SNCF Voyageurs.

"This contract once again confirms the success of high-speed rail and the Avelia Horizon platform, while illustrating our strong commitment to sustainable, low-carbon mobility. Designed to meet technological and economic challenges, this solution actively contributes to the ecological transition, in a context where passengers are increasingly favouring environmentally friendly modes of transport," said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

This optional tranche of the Avelia Horizon Innovation Partnership contract between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom is the fourth of this new generation of very high-speed trains. It complements the 115 trains already ordered by SNCF Voyageurs, including 100 for commercial operation in France and 15 for commercial operation in Europe, as well as the 30 trains ordered by Eurostar last October, bringing the total for this contract to 160 trains.

Avelia Horizon: French excellence for a high-performance, eco-efficient high-speed train





The Avelia Horizon train consists of two innovative short locomotives, combining high performance and compactness, and double-decker articulated cars.

Maintenance costs will be more than 30% lower than those currently recorded by SNCF Voyageurs in France. The train's maintainability is taken into account from the design stage, with a remote diagnostic system for predictive maintenance, which improves the reliability and availability of the trains. Many components have been optimised to simplify and reduce maintenance and allow for longer intervals between maintenance operations. Thanks to its aerodynamic design and more efficient traction, the new-generation TGV will consume 20% less energy than existing TGVs.

Ten of Alstom's 14 French sites will be involved in this project:

Belfort, for power cars;

La Rochelle, for passenger cars;

Villeurbanne, for the control-command computer system, the passenger information system and on-board equipment;

Ornans, for the motors;

Le Creusot, for bogies;

Tarbes, for traction and electrical cabinets;

EDC Toulouse, for electrical circuits;

Petit-Quevilly, for transformers;

Saint-Ouen, for design and signalling;

and Valenciennes, for interiors.

With over 40 years of experience in high-speed commercial service, Alstom's Avelia Horizon very high-speed train is the only double-decker train in the world capable of travelling at speeds above 300 km/h. It offers great operational flexibility and guarantees high levels of safety and passenger experience.

ALSTOM, Avelia and Avelia Horizon are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group.

TGV is a registered trademark of SNCF.





1 This order was booked in the 3rd quarter of Alstom's 2025/2026 financial year. It is one of the 3 orders referred to in the Note to Investors published on 5 January 2026 ("Alstom awarded three contracts for a total value of approximately €2.5bn").