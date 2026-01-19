SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma appoints Malin Wikstrand as interim CFO

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution therapy, today announces that Malin Wikstrand has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of January 19, 2026. The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing.

Malin Wikstrand has been with SynAct Pharma since 2016 and currently serves as Financial Controller. In her current role, she has been closely involved in the development and daily operation of the company's finance function and has strong knowledge of SynAct's financial structure and reporting processes. Malin has broad experience from central finance roles within listed environments.

The appointment coincides with Björn Westberg stepping down from his position as CFO, as previously communicated.

"I am very pleased that Malin has accepted the role as interim CFO," says Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO of SynAct Pharma. "She combines strong financial expertise with deep knowledge of SynAct and will provide continuity and stability during a period when the company is advancing its clinical programs and creating new opportunities for patients, partners and investors. We have initiated the recruitment of a permanent CFO and expect to conclude the process within the coming months. I would also like to thank Björn Westberg for his valuable contributions to SynAct and wish him all the best going forward."

SynAct Pharma's strategy, priorities and operations remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.