DealFlow Events: Helio Corporation Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) an aerospace and space-based energy company focused on developing scalable space-based solar power systems that deliver continuous, clean energy from orbit to Earth using validated power-beaming technologies, supported by a proven track record in space systems engineering and mission execution, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Ed Cabrera, Chairman and CEO, and Gregory Delory, CTO, of Helio Corporation, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Helio Corporation at www.helio.space.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Helio Corporation management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Helio Corporation:

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Media Contact:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

Emcabrera@helio.space

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/helio-corporation-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discover-1127511