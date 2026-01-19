Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce THE 2026 Student Program Partners: Glencore Canada will serve as a Platinum Partner, and both IAMGOLD Corporation and OR Royalties will serve as key Silver Partners.

"Due to the ongoing generosity of our Partners, we will once again host 50 students from across Canada to attend and participate in the Student Program at THE Mining Investment Event, June 2-4 in Quebec City. This program offers a unique opportunity for a wide range of students interested in the mining industry to engage in THE Event, where industry leaders will provide an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and hands-on learning. The Program remains one of North America's most comprehensive, fully funded student conference initiatives. We also believe that this sustainable initiative aligns strongly with participants' desire to ensure that tomorrow's young leaders of the mining industry are given every opportunity to succeed," remarked Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.

"Glencore Canada is thrilled to rejoin THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Student Program, as a Platinum Partner, to invest in the next generation of talent at a meaningful time for the mining industry in Canada, and for critical minerals in particular, are playing a key role in Canada's long term economic growth and performance," said Sheila Risbud, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Glencore Canada. "We are also looking forward to meeting and connecting with this incoming crop of students and supporting their journey toward building a sustainable and innovative mining sector.,"

Heather Taylor, VP Sustainability & Communications at OR Royalties commented, "OR Royalties' participation in the 2026 Student Program reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of mining professionals. We are proud to help provide students with opportunities to build their networks, explore a diverse range of career paths, and gain real-world insight through engaging presentations and direct interaction with industry leaders."

"Developing the next generation of mining talent is essential to our industry's future. That's why we're honoured to support THE 2026 Student Program at THE Mining Investment Event. Through initiatives like this-and our internship program, site tours, bursaries, and mentoring-we're proud to help today's students build successful careers and to play a part in shaping a stronger, enduring future for mining." Said by Dorena Quinn, Chief People Officer, IAMGOLD Corporation.

Joanne Jobin continued, "We are thrilled to announce that over 120 mining companies have already confirmed their participation at THE Event 2026. We are proud of the support we continue to receive from international mining companies, governments, and investment communities as we create a truly unique, independent global investor platform in Canada. With new issuers, participants and sponsors joining us daily, we are poised for another remarkable year of growth." Jobin continued; "We are equally proud to be one of the Founding Partners for the inaugural launch of International Mining Week, June 1 to 5. Additional Founding Partners The International Trade and Forfaiting Association ("ITFA") and The Québec Mining Association ("QMA"), will hold their events in concert with THE Event, which remains focused on one-on-one investor meetings. This collaborative partnership, will bring together international mining companies, mining adjacent companies, supply chain expertise, investors, and governments in one location. International groups have now commenced to register plenary sessions, events and sponsorships for IMW. More information will be forthcoming.

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

