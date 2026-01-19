Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
70.5975
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
72.9633
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
72.6177
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
72.2203
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
72.4636
XPAR
TOTAL
30 000
71.9100
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260119511422/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins