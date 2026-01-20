Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

19 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2344.3754 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 19 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2315.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2370.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2344.3754

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,094,571. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,094,571. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2344.3754 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 402 2360.00 08:13:14 00078721449TRLO0 XLON 6 2360.00 08:13:14 00078721450TRLO0 XLON 100 2370.00 08:38:24 00078722591TRLO0 XLON 101 2370.00 08:38:24 00078722592TRLO0 XLON 116 2370.00 08:38:24 00078722593TRLO0 XLON 64 2370.00 08:38:24 00078722594TRLO0 XLON 91 2365.00 09:02:02 00078723808TRLO0 XLON 354 2365.00 09:02:02 00078723809TRLO0 XLON 445 2365.00 09:02:02 00078723810TRLO0 XLON 381 2360.00 09:11:13 00078724371TRLO0 XLON 239 2320.00 09:23:26 00078724913TRLO0 XLON 173 2320.00 09:36:03 00078725560TRLO0 XLON 228 2315.00 09:36:16 00078725576TRLO0 XLON 177 2315.00 09:36:26 00078725579TRLO0 XLON 400 2335.00 10:15:31 00078726932TRLO0 XLON 174 2325.00 10:23:25 00078727143TRLO0 XLON 406 2330.00 10:59:25 00078727929TRLO0 XLON 425 2330.00 10:59:25 00078727930TRLO0 XLON 441 2340.00 11:27:12 00078728353TRLO0 XLON 387 2340.00 11:33:21 00078728414TRLO0 XLON 419 2350.00 12:03:43 00078728684TRLO0 XLON 86 2350.00 12:03:43 00078728695TRLO0 XLON 250 2350.00 12:03:43 00078728696TRLO0 XLON 129 2350.00 12:03:43 00078728697TRLO0 XLON 99 2345.00 12:28:48 00078729061TRLO0 XLON 158 2345.00 12:28:48 00078729062TRLO0 XLON 13 2345.00 12:28:48 00078729063TRLO0 XLON 115 2340.00 12:58:00 00078729833TRLO0 XLON 261 2340.00 12:58:00 00078729834TRLO0 XLON 73 2340.00 12:58:00 00078729835TRLO0 XLON 402 2340.00 12:59:19 00078729859TRLO0 XLON 452 2335.00 13:22:58 00078730309TRLO0 XLON 379 2345.00 13:51:22 00078731457TRLO0 XLON 424 2340.00 14:23:29 00078732431TRLO0 XLON 456 2345.00 14:35:57 00078732800TRLO0 XLON 75 2345.00 15:43:04 00078734662TRLO0 XLON 288 2345.00 15:43:05 00078734663TRLO0 XLON 3 2345.00 15:43:05 00078734664TRLO0 XLON 389 2345.00 15:43:05 00078734665TRLO0 XLON 127 2345.00 15:43:05 00078734666TRLO0 XLON 42 2345.00 15:43:05 00078734667TRLO0 XLON 227 2345.00 15:43:07 00078734668TRLO0 XLON 402 2345.00 15:47:01 00078734783TRLO0 XLON 430 2350.00 16:01:45 00078735196TRLO0 XLON 425 2350.00 16:05:45 00078735297TRLO0 XLON 416 2350.00 16:12:45 00078735623TRLO0 XLON 29 2345.00 16:13:35 00078735671TRLO0 XLON 321 2345.00 16:13:35 00078735673TRLO0 XLON

