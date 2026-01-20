Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20
19 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2344.3754 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
19 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2315.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2370.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2344.3754
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,094,571. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,094,571. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2344.3754
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
402
2360.00
08:13:14
00078721449TRLO0
XLON
6
2360.00
08:13:14
00078721450TRLO0
XLON
100
2370.00
08:38:24
00078722591TRLO0
XLON
101
2370.00
08:38:24
00078722592TRLO0
XLON
116
2370.00
08:38:24
00078722593TRLO0
XLON
64
2370.00
08:38:24
00078722594TRLO0
XLON
91
2365.00
09:02:02
00078723808TRLO0
XLON
354
2365.00
09:02:02
00078723809TRLO0
XLON
445
2365.00
09:02:02
00078723810TRLO0
XLON
381
2360.00
09:11:13
00078724371TRLO0
XLON
239
2320.00
09:23:26
00078724913TRLO0
XLON
173
2320.00
09:36:03
00078725560TRLO0
XLON
228
2315.00
09:36:16
00078725576TRLO0
XLON
177
2315.00
09:36:26
00078725579TRLO0
XLON
400
2335.00
10:15:31
00078726932TRLO0
XLON
174
2325.00
10:23:25
00078727143TRLO0
XLON
406
2330.00
10:59:25
00078727929TRLO0
XLON
425
2330.00
10:59:25
00078727930TRLO0
XLON
441
2340.00
11:27:12
00078728353TRLO0
XLON
387
2340.00
11:33:21
00078728414TRLO0
XLON
419
2350.00
12:03:43
00078728684TRLO0
XLON
86
2350.00
12:03:43
00078728695TRLO0
XLON
250
2350.00
12:03:43
00078728696TRLO0
XLON
129
2350.00
12:03:43
00078728697TRLO0
XLON
99
2345.00
12:28:48
00078729061TRLO0
XLON
158
2345.00
12:28:48
00078729062TRLO0
XLON
13
2345.00
12:28:48
00078729063TRLO0
XLON
115
2340.00
12:58:00
00078729833TRLO0
XLON
261
2340.00
12:58:00
00078729834TRLO0
XLON
73
2340.00
12:58:00
00078729835TRLO0
XLON
402
2340.00
12:59:19
00078729859TRLO0
XLON
452
2335.00
13:22:58
00078730309TRLO0
XLON
379
2345.00
13:51:22
00078731457TRLO0
XLON
424
2340.00
14:23:29
00078732431TRLO0
XLON
456
2345.00
14:35:57
00078732800TRLO0
XLON
75
2345.00
15:43:04
00078734662TRLO0
XLON
288
2345.00
15:43:05
00078734663TRLO0
XLON
3
2345.00
15:43:05
00078734664TRLO0
XLON
389
2345.00
15:43:05
00078734665TRLO0
XLON
127
2345.00
15:43:05
00078734666TRLO0
XLON
42
2345.00
15:43:05
00078734667TRLO0
XLON
227
2345.00
15:43:07
00078734668TRLO0
XLON
402
2345.00
15:47:01
00078734783TRLO0
XLON
430
2350.00
16:01:45
00078735196TRLO0
XLON
425
2350.00
16:05:45
00078735297TRLO0
XLON
416
2350.00
16:12:45
00078735623TRLO0
XLON
29
2345.00
16:13:35
00078735671TRLO0
XLON
321
2345.00
16:13:35
00078735673TRLO0
XLON
