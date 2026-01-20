Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:04
27,200 Euro
-2,16 % -0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20027,60008:38
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

19 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2344.3754 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

19 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2315.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2370.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2344.3754

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,094,571. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,094,571. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2344.3754

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

402

2360.00

08:13:14

00078721449TRLO0

XLON

6

2360.00

08:13:14

00078721450TRLO0

XLON

100

2370.00

08:38:24

00078722591TRLO0

XLON

101

2370.00

08:38:24

00078722592TRLO0

XLON

116

2370.00

08:38:24

00078722593TRLO0

XLON

64

2370.00

08:38:24

00078722594TRLO0

XLON

91

2365.00

09:02:02

00078723808TRLO0

XLON

354

2365.00

09:02:02

00078723809TRLO0

XLON

445

2365.00

09:02:02

00078723810TRLO0

XLON

381

2360.00

09:11:13

00078724371TRLO0

XLON

239

2320.00

09:23:26

00078724913TRLO0

XLON

173

2320.00

09:36:03

00078725560TRLO0

XLON

228

2315.00

09:36:16

00078725576TRLO0

XLON

177

2315.00

09:36:26

00078725579TRLO0

XLON

400

2335.00

10:15:31

00078726932TRLO0

XLON

174

2325.00

10:23:25

00078727143TRLO0

XLON

406

2330.00

10:59:25

00078727929TRLO0

XLON

425

2330.00

10:59:25

00078727930TRLO0

XLON

441

2340.00

11:27:12

00078728353TRLO0

XLON

387

2340.00

11:33:21

00078728414TRLO0

XLON

419

2350.00

12:03:43

00078728684TRLO0

XLON

86

2350.00

12:03:43

00078728695TRLO0

XLON

250

2350.00

12:03:43

00078728696TRLO0

XLON

129

2350.00

12:03:43

00078728697TRLO0

XLON

99

2345.00

12:28:48

00078729061TRLO0

XLON

158

2345.00

12:28:48

00078729062TRLO0

XLON

13

2345.00

12:28:48

00078729063TRLO0

XLON

115

2340.00

12:58:00

00078729833TRLO0

XLON

261

2340.00

12:58:00

00078729834TRLO0

XLON

73

2340.00

12:58:00

00078729835TRLO0

XLON

402

2340.00

12:59:19

00078729859TRLO0

XLON

452

2335.00

13:22:58

00078730309TRLO0

XLON

379

2345.00

13:51:22

00078731457TRLO0

XLON

424

2340.00

14:23:29

00078732431TRLO0

XLON

456

2345.00

14:35:57

00078732800TRLO0

XLON

75

2345.00

15:43:04

00078734662TRLO0

XLON

288

2345.00

15:43:05

00078734663TRLO0

XLON

3

2345.00

15:43:05

00078734664TRLO0

XLON

389

2345.00

15:43:05

00078734665TRLO0

XLON

127

2345.00

15:43:05

00078734666TRLO0

XLON

42

2345.00

15:43:05

00078734667TRLO0

XLON

227

2345.00

15:43:07

00078734668TRLO0

XLON

402

2345.00

15:47:01

00078734783TRLO0

XLON

430

2350.00

16:01:45

00078735196TRLO0

XLON

425

2350.00

16:05:45

00078735297TRLO0

XLON

416

2350.00

16:12:45

00078735623TRLO0

XLON

29

2345.00

16:13:35

00078735671TRLO0

XLON

321

2345.00

16:13:35

00078735673TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


