Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Full Year 2025 Trading Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Full Year 2025 Trading Update 20-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 FY 2026 REVENUE GUIDANCE ACHIEVED A YEAR EARLY FY 2025 REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS Business Performance The Group has outperformed expectations for the year with revenue of c.GBP204 million, up 28% year on year, and profit before tax of c.GBP20 million (FY 2024: GBP3 million), ahead of current market expectations of GBP191 million and GBP17 million respectively. Overall credit extended for the year was GBP2.5 billion, an increase of 29% from FY 2024, and balances under management were GBP3.0 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.8 billion). These strong results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategic transformation and the strength of Funding Circle's platform, brand and underlying technology and data capabilities. Outperformance was driven by two factors: -- Continued strong demand despite macro-economic conditions -- Product innovation opening up new customer segments and use cases Our Term Loans business grew originations to GBP1.6 billion (FY 2024: GBP1.4 billion) and Loans under management ("LuM") were stable at GBP2.8 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.7 billion) with the amortisation of legacy Covid LuM being outpaced by new lending. The Term Loans business continues to deliver robust and attractive returns for our institutional funders driving a strong funding pipeline. Last year we signed four forward flow agreements totalling GBP2.0 billion. We continue to see strong growth in FlexiPay and the Cashback credit card, with transactions for the year of GBP815 million (FY 2024: GBP491 million) and balances under management of GBP206 million (FY 2024: GBP119 million). Our current guidance for FY 2026 is for revenue of more than GBP200 million. Having achieved this revenue target a year early, we will provide updated guidance alongside our results presentation on 5 March 2026. Capital Return Update In May 2025, we announced our third share buyback program, for up to GBP25 million, which is ongoing. To date, the company has bought back 16.5% of its issued share capital. Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, commented: "I'm delighted with our strong performance this year. We supported more small businesses than ever before, saw record customer engagement, grew PBT significantly and achieved our medium-term revenue target of more than GBP200 million a year ahead of schedule. "This performance is due to our strategic transformation, announced in 2024, focusing on profitable, multi-product UK growth. It demonstrates the strength of our capital-light business model, new product investment, and the power of our proprietary data and technology to meet growing customer demand. "We enter 2026 with a clear platform for growth as we become a more meaningful part of our customers' lives, serving more of their needs, and capturing a larger share of their financing." For further details: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer. About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

January 20, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)