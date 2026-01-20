Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Full Year 2025 Trading Update

DJ Full Year 2025 Trading Update 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Full Year 2025 Trading Update 
20-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 January 2026 
 
 Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
 Full Year 2025 Trading Update (unaudited) 
 
This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 
 
FY 2026 REVENUE GUIDANCE ACHIEVED A YEAR EARLY 
 
FY 2025 REVENUE AND PROFIT BEFORE TAX AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS 
 
Business Performance 
 
The Group has outperformed expectations for the year with revenue of c.GBP204 million, up 28% year on year, and profit 
before tax of c.GBP20 million (FY 2024: GBP3 million), ahead of current market expectations of GBP191 million and GBP17 million 
respectively. Overall credit extended for the year was GBP2.5 billion, an increase of 29% from FY 2024, and balances 
under management were GBP3.0 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.8 billion). 
 
These strong results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategic transformation and the strength of Funding Circle's 
platform, brand and underlying technology and data capabilities. Outperformance was driven by two factors: 
 
 -- Continued strong demand despite macro-economic conditions 
 -- Product innovation opening up new customer segments and use cases 
Our Term Loans business grew originations to GBP1.6 billion (FY 2024: GBP1.4 billion) and Loans under management ("LuM") 
were stable at GBP2.8 billion (FY 2024: GBP2.7 billion) with the amortisation of legacy Covid LuM being outpaced by new 
lending. The Term Loans business continues to deliver robust and attractive returns for our institutional funders 
driving a strong funding pipeline. Last year we signed four forward flow agreements totalling GBP2.0 billion. 
 
We continue to see strong growth in FlexiPay and the Cashback credit card, with transactions for the year of GBP815 
million (FY 2024: GBP491 million) and balances under management of GBP206 million (FY 2024: GBP119 million). 
 
Our current guidance for FY 2026 is for revenue of more than GBP200 million. Having achieved this revenue target a year 
early, we will provide updated guidance alongside our results presentation on 5 March 2026. 
 
Capital Return Update 
 
In May 2025, we announced our third share buyback program, for up to GBP25 million, which is ongoing. To date, the 
company has bought back 16.5% of its issued share capital. 
 
Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, commented: 
 
"I'm delighted with our strong performance this year. We supported more small businesses than ever before, saw record 
customer engagement, grew PBT significantly and achieved our medium-term revenue target of more than GBP200 million a 
year ahead of schedule. 
 
"This performance is due to our strategic transformation, announced in 2024, focusing on profitable, multi-product UK 
growth. It demonstrates the strength of our capital-light business model, new product investment, and the power of our 
proprietary data and technology to meet growing customer demand. 
 
"We enter 2026 with a clear platform for growth as we become a more meaningful part of our customers' lives, serving 
more of their needs, and capturing a larger share of their financing." 

For further details: 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
                                                                                                             
 
ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer 
                                                                                               
 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 

Headland Consultancy 
 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
 
The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer. 
 
About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in 
credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 415399 
EQS News ID:  2262438 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262438&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
