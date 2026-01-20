TF Bank AB: Year-end Report January - December 2025

"TF Bank continued to deliver profitable growth during the fourth quarter. New lending increased by 29 % compared to the same period in 2024, with the credit card business in Germany continuing to be the main driver of the Bank's organic growth. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 36 % compared to the fourth quarter of 2024." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - December 2025 compared to January - December 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 23,678 million, compared to December 2024 the increase in local currencies was 23 %

Operating profit increased by 25 % to SEK 855.8 million

Earnings per share increased by 6 % to SEK 9.92 and is impacted by items affecting comparability in 2024

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 29 % to SEK 9.95

Cost/income ratio improved to 36.3 % (38.3)

Return on equity amounted to 23.1 % (27.2)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 23.1 % (22.5)

Total capital ratio amounted to 16.1 % (16.7)

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 5.00 per share for 2025

October - December 2025 compared to October - December 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

Operating profit increased by 29 % to SEK 242.0 million

Earnings per share decreased by 23 % to SEK 2.83 and is impacted by items affecting comparability in 2024

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 36 % to SEK 2.83

Cost/income ratio improved to 35.0 % (37.3)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 24.7 % (22.3)

Significant events January - December 2025

The credit card business had an organic loan book growth of 48 % over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 78 % compared to 2024.

In the Ecommerce Solutions segment, collaborations have been initiated with Brandsdal Group and Bagaren & Kocken. These partnerships are expected to generate an annual transaction volume of approximately SEK 2,700 million.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on 17 November, it was resolved to change the corporate name to Avarda Bank AB, which is expected to be implemented during 2026.

About the Group

We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.