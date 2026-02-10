TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics January 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,321 million at the end of January. Compared to January 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 23 % in local currencies.
|Month
|January-26
|January-25
|Change
|Credit Cards
|New lending, SEK million
|2,108
|1,578
|34 %
|Ecommerce Solutions
|Transaction volume*, SEK million
|1,333
|1,010
|32 %
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|446
|491
|-9 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for January 2026 are preliminary.
