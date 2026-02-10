TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics January 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,321 million at the end of January. Compared to January 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 23 % in local currencies.

Month January-26 January-25 Change Credit Cards New lending, SEK million 2,108 1,578 34 % Ecommerce Solutions Transaction volume*, SEK million 1,333 1,010 32 % Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 446 491 -9 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for January 2026 are preliminary.

