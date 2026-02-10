Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Stuttgart
10.02.26 | 10:47
15,740 Euro
+0,51 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,78016,00011:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 08:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB: TF Bank: Monthly statistics January 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 23,321 million at the end of January. Compared to January 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 23 % in local currencies.

MonthJanuary-26January-25Change
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million2,1081,57834 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million1,3331,01032 %
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million446491-9 %

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for January 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 10 February 2026 at 08.30 CET.

About the Group
We are a fast-growing digital credit and payment platform operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
