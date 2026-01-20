NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Scales National Event Infrastructure to 35 Major U.S. Cities; Launches 58 New AI-Ready Experiences to Meet Enterprise Demand

Strategic Integration of Generative AI 'Semantic Memory' via OpenAI and Pinecone Vector Database Supports Rapid Expansion of Corporate Engagement Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leader in AI-powered event and spatial computing solutions, is pleased to announce it has successfully scaled its KraftyLab in-person footprint to 35 major metropolitan hubs across the United States from just 20 . This expansion represents a significant increase in the Company's physical service capacity to support a growing roster of Fortune 500 clients. Nextech3D.ai continues to target a 90% gross margin profile for its 2026 fiscal year, although there is no assurance that we can hit that goal.

The 'New 58': A Diversified Corporate Inventory

To coincide with the geographic expansion, the Company has officially onboarded 58 new premium offerings to its unified experience platform. These new experiences are designed to meet the evolving Q1 2026 demands of decentralized enterprise teams, including Wellness & High-Energy Fitness, Professional Development, Connoisseur & Culinary Suites.

Technological Moat: The 'Semantic Event Brain'

This national expansion is supported by the Company's newly developing AI architecture, which integrates OpenAI 's Large Language Models (LLMs) with the Pinecone Vector Database. This "Semantic Memory" allows Nextech3D.ai's platforms to provide context-aware, autonomous assistance. By utilizing Pinecone's high-performance vector storage, the Company's AI concierge can now execute complex logistics - via natural language processing across its events.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3d.ai comments, "We are seeing a big flight to quality and have had specific conversations and requests from existing large enterprise customers like Oracle for in-person events. By expanding our physical footprint to 35 cities, we are providing the local 'last-mile' delivery that global brands require for their hybrid workforces. This expansion serves as the physical hardware for our evolving AI-driven Operating System. He continues "A critical component of this OS is our recent BitPay integration , which allows for seamless, borderless transactions within our ecosystem. By merging AI-driven management with decentralized payment rails, we are building one of the first truly modern infrastructures for the global economy. The market is responding - we are currently celebrating a series of significant client wins as organizations realize that true efficiency requires this specific blend of high-tech financial tools and high-touch local presence."

Strategic Rationale and Margin Profile

The move to 35 cities and the launch of 58 new offerings align with the Company's focus on high-margin, asset-light scalability. By maintaining a software-first approach and utilizing AI to automate event logistics, Nextech3D.ai continues to target a 90% gross margin profile for its 2026 fiscal year, although there is no assurance that we can hit that goal.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D , Eventdex , and KraftyLab platforms , the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing for large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

