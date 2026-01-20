Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp., (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), is a leader in Physical AI, Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technology supporting autonomous laboratory infrastructure. The Company is pleased to provide a look at its planned 2026 technology development pipeline, which aligns with its Self-Driving Lab (SDL) architecture for autonomous chemistry R&D. Building on the established commercial success of the DirectInject-LC, the Company is currently developing two new advanced analytical versions: DirectInject-IC, and DirectInject-ICP.

EXPANDING THE "SENSOR SUITE" OF AUTONOMOUS SCIENCE

Telescope is building the critical links between two key elements of intelligent lab automation: increasingly automated chemistry reactors on one hand, and previously decoupled, quantitative analytical tools on the other. By providing the essential interface between physical chemistry and digital intelligence, the DirectInject approach provides real-time, online data allowing Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) to make autonomous decisions.

The DirectInject-LC platform is currently a commercial flagship product, connecting chemical reactors with Liquid Chromatography for real-time analysis of organic chemistry. The planned 2026 technology development pipeline aims to expand DirectInject capabilities into new analytical dimensions:

DirectInject-IC (Ion Chromatography): Ion Chromatography is an industry standard for determination of inorganic species. Telescope's coupling of this powerful analytical tool to the DirectInject platform creates an invaluable new technology for process monitoring and feedback control in hydrometallurgy, lithium extraction, and other industries.

DirectInject-ICP (Inductively Coupled Plasma): Inductively Coupled Plasma integration represents a strategic move into elemental analysis. This version is a key part of Telescope's roadmap for Energy & Battery Materials, where precise, autonomous monitoring of trace metals is essential for process optimization.

BUILDING ON GLOBAL COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM

"Telescope is not resting on the success of DirectInject-LC; we are building on that momentum to provide the full analytical 'eyes' required for the automation age," said Henry Dubina, CEO of the Company. "By moving towards Ion Chromatography and Inductively Coupled Plasma integrations, we are designing the infrastructure necessary for the industrial super-cycle. These proposed technologies are intended to complement our existing commercial successes and allow us to offer more complete, integrated analytical solutions. We are also positioning these expansions to penetrate significant additional industrial segments relating to the minerals and inorganic chemistry sectors."

2026 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

The planned expansion of the DirectInject technology addresses the global shift toward Domain-Specific AI. As industries require increasingly specialized, "quantitative, representative" datasets to train their AI models, Telescope's integrated hardware is being positioned as a primary engine for high-quality data generation.

The Company expects these new versions to enter early-adopter deployment and testing in the second half of 2026, further solidifying Telescope's position as a comprehensive infrastructure provider for the future of autonomous science.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality across the health and sustainability sectors. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

