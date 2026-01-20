Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A41BV8 | ISIN: US2498455045
NASDAQ
16.01.26 | 21:41
2,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DERMATA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DERMATA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 14:14 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata Receives Notice of Grant of Patent for Next-Generation Acne Treatment by Australian Patent Office

  • This patent grant follows the Company's U.S. issued patent, covering its Spongilla technology combination as a method to topically treat acne

  • Dermata expects to launch a new once-weekly, over-the-counter (OTC) acne treatment system, incorporating its Spongilla technology, in the middle of 2026, first in the U.S.

  • Over 3.3 million people are diagnosed with acne in Australia

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the Australian Patent Office has granted its patent application for its Spongilla technology combination as a method for treating acne. The patent, entitled "Compositions and methods for the treatment of skin conditions" (Australian Patent No. 2019419387), continues to strengthen Dermata's global intellectual property portfolio for its Spongilla technology combination for the treatment of acne as it follows the Company's already-issued patent in the U.S.

The Company's innovative acne kit represents a new approach to acne treatment by targeting the underlying acne-causing mechanisms with enhanced precision and effectiveness. Unlike traditional therapies, the Company believes this acne treatment system will offer the potential for improved patient outcomes, reduced side effects, and broader accessibility, addressing a major unmet need in dermatology.

"We are excited to receive this granted patent from the Australian patent office as we get closer to launching our first commercial OTC acne treatment system in the U.S.," commented Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and CEO. "We believe this granted patent, combined with our already-issued U.S. patent covering our acne treatment, underscores the strength of our technology and commitment to delivering differentiated solutions for people living with acne. Protecting our innovations across key markets not only reinforces our leadership in skincare but also enhances long-term value for our patients and shareholders," concluded Mr. Proehl.

The grant of this patent marks an important step in the Company's ongoing efforts to build a robust international patent estate, protecting its core acne treatment innovations in key markets. While the Company plans to initially launch its acne treatment system in the U.S., it believes Australia is a key future market. Additional patent filings are pending in other important jurisdictions, which, if granted, will further solidify the Company's global intellectual property leadership in dermatology.

About Acne Vulgaris

There are over 3.3 million patients diagnosed with acne in Australia and over 30 million in the U.S., with about 85% of teenagers experiencing some form of acne, and a growing number of individuals suffering from acne well into their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Acne is characterized by areas of scaly red skin, noninflammatory blackheads and whiteheads, inflammatory papules and pustules, and occasionally cysts and scarring, which can present on the face, neck, chest, back, shoulders, and upper arms. While not life-threatening, acne can cause significant trauma for those suffering from it due to social stigmas, substantial risk of permanent facial scarring, lowered self-esteem, and social withdrawal.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a scientific leader in dermatology that recently announced a strategic pivot to begin focusing on the development and distribution of skincare solutions. The Company is currently developing a once-weekly acne treatment system that utilizes an active ingredient from the OTC monograph in combination with the Company's Spongilla technology to create a unique treatment option for patients suffering with acne. The Company plans to launch this initial acne system in the middle of 2026 with additional product candidates planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks that may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: expectations with regard to the potential market acceptance of any of the Company's product candidates; Dermata's shift to prioritize skincare products; the anticipated benefits of the strategic shift; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into additional markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future product launches; whether pending patent applications will proceed to allowance without interruption, if at all, and whether pending or issued patents will provide adequate protection for the Company's product candidates, if approved. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:
Cliff Mastricola
Investor Relations
cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dermata-receives-notice-of-grant-of-patent-for-next-generation-acne-t-1129191

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
