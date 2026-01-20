Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to option a 100% undivided interest in the La India mineral concession located only 10 km north of the Company's Dios Padre property.

The La India concession covers an area of approximately 4,823 hectares in the district of Yecora, Sonora, Mexico. The Vendors are well known local prospectors and are at arm's length to the Company. They have previously sold the Mulatos and La India mine concessions in the district.

The La India claim overlies similar geology to the rocks which host Dios Padre. Early cretaceous andesitic volcanic rocks are proximal to late cretaceous plutonic rocks that are associated with Laramide age porphyries in the district. The property exhibits localized zones of argillic, advanced argillic and pervasive silicification that are typically markers of hydrothermal alteration associated with Au-Ag mineralized systems such as the nearby La India and Mulatos gold mines.

"This transaction is a strategic step for Regency. The La India option meaningfully expands our land package in the district and confirms our commitment to the Dios Padre area. The success of our drilling at Dios Padre strengthens our hypothesis that we are operating within a large porphyry system in the Dios Padre district," stated Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO.

In order to exercise the option, Regency Silver must make an initial payment of US$60,000 and make further payments of US$580,000 over five years as well as pay taxes estimated at US$145,000.

The Company will also pay the Vendors a one-time cash payment of US$1,000,000 upon the publication of a NI 43-101 resource, which estimates that the area within the concession boundaries of La India contains a minimum of one million ounces of gold or its silver equivalent in the measured or indicated categories. This payment will be less any amounts paid for taxes or as option payments.

The Vendors will be entitled to a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty which the Company has the right to purchase half of by paying US$1,000,000.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency made a gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Regency Silver's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Regency Silver's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the Company; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions.

Regency Silver cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Regency Silver has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF REGENCY SILVER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE REGENCY SILVER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

