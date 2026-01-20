Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), dba Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum," or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-ready AI infrastructure for global organizations that handle highly sensitive data, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Samuelson as EVP, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation.

Highlights:

Integrated Quantum Technologies appoints VEIL Inventor Jeremy Samuelson as EVP, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation, strengthening leadership across AI and post-quantum technology development

The Company plans to accelerate development of AIQu and VEIL, addressing critical enterprise challenges in AI adoption including privacy, regulatory compliance, and emerging quantum-era risks

Mr. Samuelson's appointment positions Integrated Quantum for scalable, enterprise-grade AI growth, supported by deep experience across regulated industries, capital markets, and real-world AI deployment

Mr. Samuelson will lead the Company's AI strategy and innovation roadmap. His primary responsibility will be the continued development and commercialization of AIQu, the Company's post-quantum AI infrastructure platform, and VEIL, our patent pending privacy-preserving AI and data protection technology. Additionally, he will oversee forward-looking research initiatives that align with industry demand and enterprise adoption requirements.

Samuelson is an accomplished AI and data science leader with nearly 20 years of experience designing, implementing, and scaling large-scale machine learning and analytics solutions across enterprise and regulated environments. Recently, he served as the Principal Data and AI Scientist for Digital Identity Engineering at Equifax, where he worked on advanced analytics and AI systems for detecting identity fraud. Prior to Equifax, he held senior AI leadership roles at organizations including MasterCard, Promontory Financial Group, and VICI Capital Partners, leading advanced optimization and predictive analytics platforms for a major North American supply chain and distribution company.

Samuelson's work spans a broad range of AI applications, including fraud detection, predictive modeling, optimization systems, and generative AI. He has extensive experience navigating AI deployments in highly regulated sectors such as finance and healthcare, where data privacy, compliance, and risk management are critical to adoption at scale. He has also led research initiatives in privacy-preserving machine learning, directly addressing the challenges enterprises face as AI capabilities expand faster than existing security and governance frameworks.

"In our view, AI adoption is accelerating, but enterprises remain constrained by real concerns around privacy, regulation, and long-term security, particularly as quantum computing advances," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "Jeremy brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, enterprise-scale deployment experience, and practical understanding of regulated environments. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue advancing AIQu and VEIL to meet real market demand."

Mr. Samuelson added, "There is a widening gap between what AI is capable of and what organizations feel confident deploying. VEIL and AIQu are designed to close that gap by enabling AI systems that are secure by design, privacy-preserving, and aligned with regulatory and future-risk realities. I'm excited to lead the next phase of innovation at Integrated Quantum."

In addition to his industry experience, Samuelson is involved in AI education, research, and leadership development. He teaches graduate-level and executive programs in AI and management at leading institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and the University of Texas, with coursework focused on driving AI innovation within organizations, aligning AI strategy with business outcomes, understanding ML and generative AI applications, managing AI initiatives at scale, addressing bias and ethical considerations, and leading high-performing AI teams. He has also served on the Data Science & AI Advisory Board at Hofstra University, contributing to academic and applied research at the intersection of AI, security, and emerging technologies.

Samuelson was previously announced as a Strategic Advisor to the Company and is the inventor of the technology behind the patent-pending VEIL infrastructure layer, which underpins Integrated Quantum's approach to privacy-preserving AI.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQu platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first product, designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

