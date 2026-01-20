Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare, today announced that it has been notified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its Form 10 registration statement will not be subject to further review. As a result, the Form 10 will automatically become effective 60 days after its original filing date, which is February 3, 2026.

The Form 10, originally filed on December 5, 2025, represents a significant milestone in Adia's strategic plan to transition to full SEC reporting status under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Upon effectiveness, Adia will become a fully reporting company, providing investors with enhanced transparency through regular audited financial disclosures, including annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

"This notification from the SEC is a major step forward for Adia Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Beginning February 3, we'll be fully reporting, giving investors confidence and transparency. This milestone strengthens our ability to scale stem cell therapies, expand our clinics, grow our labs, and advance critical clinical studies".

The effectiveness of the Form 10 will trigger standard SEC reporting obligations, further aligning Adia with best practices in public company disclosure. While this step does not guarantee immediate listing on a national exchange such as Nasdaq, it positions the Company to meet key eligibility requirements as it continues to execute on its growth strategy in regenerative therapies, stem cell treatments, and premium nutritional supplements.

Adia Nutrition remains focused on delivering innovative healthcare solutions through its divisions, including Adia Med clinics specializing in advanced stem cell therapies and Adia Labs providing biologic products to healthcare providers.

Investors and stakeholders can access the Form 10 and related filings on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

