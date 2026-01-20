Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097
20.01.26
5,850 Euro
+4,46 % +0,250
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Launches Quarter Creek Ventures, a New Incubator Fund to Invest in Breakthrough Ideas and Emerging Talent

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Stagwell, the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of Quarter Creek Ventures, a new incubator fund designed to fund and scale bold product and business ideas across adtech, AI implementation, and AI-enabled marketing services. Quarter Creek Ventures will provide capital, expertise, and market access to help innovators turn ambitious concepts into viable businesses.

Participants selected by Quarter Creek Ventures will receive:

  • Seed funding to accelerate product development and market entry

  • A founder-friendly ownership structure in which founders retain a majority stake while Stagwell actively supports scaling the business through access to its enterprise clients, capital, and infrastructure

  • Hands-on mentorship from Stagwell's senior leaders

  • Operational support including strategy, design, technology, and go-to-market execution

"Breakthrough ideas rarely come from playing it safe," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "As the global challenger network, we're focused on building best-in-class products and fostering talent that push the industry forward and advance our broader vision for transforming marketing through AI."

With the establishment of this new fund, Stagwell will build upon its past success incubating new business units, such as Targeted Victory, to continue providing growth capital and strategic expertise for exceptional startups and products.

The incubator will operate on a rolling basis with cohorts selected throughout the year. Applications for the first cohort are open. To submit an idea, email quarter.creek.ventures@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact
Kara Gelber
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-launches-quarter-creek-ventures-a-new-incubator-fu-1129260

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
