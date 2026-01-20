Stagwell Launches Quarter Creek Ventures, a New Incubator Fund to Invest in Breakthrough Ideas and Emerging Talent

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Stagwell , the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of Quarter Creek Ventures, a new incubator fund designed to fund and scale bold product and business ideas across adtech, AI implementation, and AI-enabled marketing services. Quarter Creek Ventures will provide capital, expertise, and market access to help innovators turn ambitious concepts into viable businesses.

Participants selected by Quarter Creek Ventures will receive:

Seed funding to accelerate product development and market entry

A founder-friendly ownership structure in which founders retain a majority stake while Stagwell actively supports scaling the business through access to its enterprise clients, capital, and infrastructure

Hands-on mentorship from Stagwell's senior leaders

Operational support including strategy, design, technology, and go-to-market execution

"Breakthrough ideas rarely come from playing it safe," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "As the global challenger network, we're focused on building best-in-class products and fostering talent that push the industry forward and advance our broader vision for transforming marketing through AI."

With the establishment of this new fund, Stagwell will build upon its past success incubating new business units, such as Targeted Victory, to continue providing growth capital and strategic expertise for exceptional startups and products.

The incubator will operate on a rolling basis with cohorts selected throughout the year. Applications for the first cohort are open. To submit an idea, email quarter.creek.ventures@stagwellglobal.com .

