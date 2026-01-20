Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on Benzinga.

The article examines the accelerating demand for data centre infrastructure driven by cloud computing and AI, and outlines the Company's roll-up strategy to consolidate cash-flowing data centres into a scalable public platform.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at: https://www.benzinga.com/partner/news/26/01/50004169/carrier-connect-expands-its-data-centre-portfolio-to-meet-surging-it-demand-and-ai-adoption

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver and Ottawa, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary datacenter or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

