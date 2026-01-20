Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Outlines Strategic Objectives Moving Forward

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / For those who may not have seen our prior announcement, Elektros Inc. is pleased to reaffirm and outline its strategic objectives moving forward. The Company remains focused on advancing its lithium operations in Sierra Leone to meet the accelerating global demand for critical battery materials essential to electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

As noted by Benzinga, the strategic importance of lithium continues to grow globally: "As the backbone of modern batteries powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, lithium's importance to the world economy cannot be overstated." - Benzinga

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is strategically focused on the advancement and development of its hard-rock lithium project in Sierra Leone, Africa.

The Company has executed a joint venture ground lease agreement for mineral rights within the Tinkoko Chiefdom of Bo District, maintaining a 75% controlling interest while ensuring full compliance with Sierra Leonean mining regulations.

As of September 2025, Elektros Inc. has obtained an artisanal mining license and has stockpiled approximately 54 metric tons of hard-rock lithium ore, positioned for export to the United States upon securing shipping capital.

Near-term objectives include establishing continuous extraction and export operations, executing regular container shipments, securing long-term offtake agreements with U.S. lithium refineries, and attracting strategic investment partners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

