Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Outlines Strategic Objectives Moving Forward

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / For those who may not have seen our prior announcement, Elektros Inc. is pleased to reaffirm and outline its strategic objectives moving forward. The Company remains focused on advancing its lithium operations in Sierra Leone to meet the accelerating global demand for critical battery materials essential to electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

As noted by Benzinga, the strategic importance of lithium continues to grow globally: "As the backbone of modern batteries powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, lithium's importance to the world economy cannot be overstated." - Benzinga

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is strategically focused on the advancement and development of its hard-rock lithium project in Sierra Leone, Africa.

The Company has executed a joint venture ground lease agreement for mineral rights within the Tinkoko Chiefdom of Bo District, maintaining a 75% controlling interest while ensuring full compliance with Sierra Leonean mining regulations.

As of September 2025, Elektros Inc. has obtained an artisanal mining license and has stockpiled approximately 54 metric tons of hard-rock lithium ore, positioned for export to the United States upon securing shipping capital.

Near-term objectives include establishing continuous extraction and export operations, executing regular container shipments, securing long-term offtake agreements with U.S. lithium refineries, and attracting strategic investment partners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Elektros Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-outlines-strategic-objectives-moving-forward-1129467

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.