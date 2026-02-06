Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Highlights Lithium's Expanding Global Importance Amid Historic Cold and Surging Energy Demand

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today emphasized the growing strategic importance of lithium and rare earth minerals as historic cold weather events continue to strain energy systems across the globe and push demand for reliable power solutions to new highs.

As extreme winter conditions place unprecedented pressure on electrical grids, heating infrastructure, and emergency services, the need for dependable energy storage and backup generation has become increasingly urgent. Lithium remains a foundational material for electric vehicles, battery-based backup generators, grid-scale energy storage, and clean technology solutions that help keep homes heated, essential services operating, and communities protected when power systems are overwhelmed.

Beyond developed markets, lithium-based technologies play a particularly critical role in regions with limited or unreliable access to electricity. In these areas, battery-powered backup systems and generators can provide life-saving warmth, lighting, and power during extreme weather events, offering resilience where traditional grid infrastructure is insufficient or unavailable.

Elektros is advancing the development and long-term stockpiling of hard rock lithium resources through its partnerships in Sierra Leone, Africa. This strategic focus comes as global lithium demand accelerates rapidly, supply chains remain constrained, and energy storage needs continue to expand worldwide. Industry analysts increasingly point to lithium demand reaching historic levels as electrification, energy resilience initiatives, and climate-driven weather events converge.

Global financial media and industry observers continue to underscore lithium's central role in the modern energy landscape:

Financial Times has described lithium as being at the core of the global energy transition.

Bloomberg has highlighted lithium as a key component in the batteries powering electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems.

Reuters has identified lithium as a critical material supporting the rapid expansion of electric vehicle adoption.

Benzinga has emphasized that lithium is one of the most important battery metals shaping the future of global energy, transportation, and power resilience.

"With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and more severe, energy reliability is no longer optional - it is essential," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Lithium-based technologies provide a powerful solution for energy resilience, particularly in regions where electricity access is limited. As grids become overwhelmed and demand for backup power surges, lithium stands at the center of keeping communities warm, safe, and connected. Elektros is committed to responsibly advancing lithium resources with our partners in Sierra Leone to help meet what we believe will be record-setting global demand."

