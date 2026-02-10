Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Reports Successful Fulfillment of All Free T-Shirt Giveaway Orders Following Strong Community Engagement

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is proud and excited to announce that all Elektros-branded t-shirts ordered as part of its recent free awareness giveaway have been successfully fulfilled and shipped.

The incredible response and enthusiastic demand for Elektros merchandise has been both humbling and energizing. What began as a simple t-shirt giveaway quickly became a powerful show of support for the growing Elektros community and its long-term vision.

"We are incredibly grateful for the level of engagement and enthusiasm we continue to see from our shareholders," said Shlomo Blier, Chief Executive Officer of Electros Inc. "The response to this initiative has been truly motivating. We are proud of our shareholder base and look forward to working closely with our community as we advance the company to new heights every single day."

Due to the overwhelming interest, Elektros is thrilled to continue accepting new t-shirt requests.

Market Context and Industry Perspective

Across global financial and energy markets, lithium is widely recognized as one of the most critical strategic materials of the modern economy. Demand for lithium continues to be driven by electric vehicle adoption, grid-scale battery storage, backup power solutions, and infrastructure resilience.

Industry observers frequently cite supply constraints, long development timelines, and geopolitical considerations as key factors contributing to lithium's strategic importance in the global energy transition.

Electros continues advancing the development and long-term stockpiling of hard rock lithium resources through its partnerships in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Although Elektros is a small company today, it aspires to grow into a meaningful participant in the global lithium and rare earth supply chain.

Company Information:

Electros Inc.

OTC PINK: ELEK

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Although Elektros Inc. today is a small company, we aspire to grow alongside and ultimately stand with the following major lithium, rare earth, battery materials, and critical minerals companies in the near future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

