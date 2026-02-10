Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Confirms Shipment of All Shareholder T-Shirts Requested to Date and Welcomes Additional Shareholder Participation

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to confirm that, as of today, all Elektros-branded t-shirts requested by shareholders as part of its shareholder awareness and engagement initiative have been successfully fulfilled and shipped.

This initiative was designed to create a direct and meaningful connection with Elektros shareholders by offering high-quality merchandise that supporters could proudly wear while representing the company. The completion of all shipments to date marks a successful milestone in this ongoing engagement effort.

The idea for the t-shirt initiative was inspired by the innovative approach taken by Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, through merchandise launched under The Boring Company. Observing the rapid and enthusiastic response generated by The Boring Company's branded hoodies and apparel demonstrated how thoughtful merchandise can quickly unite a community, spark excitement, and deepen engagement with supporters. Elektros was proud to learn from this example and apply a similar concept to its own shareholder base.

"We are incredibly grateful for the level of engagement and enthusiasm we continue to see from our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "Seeing our community wear Elektros merchandise loud and proud has been truly motivating. The response has exceeded our expectations and reinforces the strength of our shareholder community."

Elektros welcomes new engagement from shareholders who have not yet requested t-shirts, as well as additional interest from existing shareholders. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to email the company with their full name, mailing address, number of shirts requested (up to three per shareholder), and preferred sizes (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large). Elektros will continue to accommodate requests while supplies last.

Market Context and Industry Perspective

Across global financial and energy markets, lithium is widely recognized as one of the most critical strategic materials of the modern economy. Demand continues to be driven by electric vehicle adoption, grid-scale energy storage, backup power solutions, and infrastructure resilience.

Elektros continues advancing the development and long-term stockpiling of hard rock lithium resources through strategic partnerships in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Although Elektros is a small company today, it aspires to grow into a meaningful participant in the global lithium and rare earth supply chain.

