

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.419 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $1.869 billion, or $0.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $12.051 billion from $10.247 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.419 Bln. vs. $1.869 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $12.051 Bln vs. $10.247 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 12.157 B



