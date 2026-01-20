

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.044 billion, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $985 million, or $2.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.014 billion or $3.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $15.397 billion from $14.695 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.044 Bln. vs. $985 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.19 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $15.397 Bln vs. $14.695 Bln last year.



