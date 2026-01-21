

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL, MNHVF), a Norwegian seafood company, on Wednesday reported a decline in operational earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the firm recorded an operational EBIT of around EUR 213 million, less than EUR 225.9 million in the same period last year.



Full-year harvest volumes stood at 559 thousand tons in 2025 against 502 thousand tons in 2024.



Mowi will release its fourth-quarter earnings report on February 11.



