Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
20 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2308.5511 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
20 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
11,343
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2295.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2325.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2308.5511
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,083,228. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,083,228. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2308.5511
11,343
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
55
2300.00
08:39:12
00078738444TRLO0
XLON
393
2300.00
08:39:12
00078738445TRLO0
XLON
340
2300.00
08:39:12
00078738446TRLO0
XLON
2
2310.00
08:58:22
00078739316TRLO0
XLON
85
2310.00
08:58:22
00078739317TRLO0
XLON
157
2310.00
08:58:22
00078739318TRLO0
XLON
33
2305.00
09:01:35
00078739433TRLO0
XLON
3
2305.00
09:01:35
00078739434TRLO0
XLON
3
2305.00
09:02:49
00078739477TRLO0
XLON
116
2305.00
09:02:59
00078739488TRLO0
XLON
8
2305.00
09:02:59
00078739489TRLO0
XLON
284
2305.00
09:02:59
00078739490TRLO0
XLON
428
2305.00
09:02:59
00078739491TRLO0
XLON
182
2300.00
09:05:13
00078739580TRLO0
XLON
98
2300.00
09:05:13
00078739581TRLO0
XLON
44
2300.00
09:05:13
00078739582TRLO0
XLON
85
2300.00
09:05:14
00078739585TRLO0
XLON
379
2300.00
09:06:38
00078739707TRLO0
XLON
442
2305.00
09:32:30
00078740916TRLO0
XLON
414
2305.00
09:44:59
00078741430TRLO0
XLON
212
2300.00
09:46:36
00078741479TRLO0
XLON
213
2300.00
09:46:36
00078741480TRLO0
XLON
35
2300.00
09:46:36
00078741481TRLO0
XLON
273
2305.00
10:11:50
00078742435TRLO0
XLON
139
2305.00
10:11:50
00078742436TRLO0
XLON
25
2305.00
10:15:43
00078742547TRLO0
XLON
223
2305.00
10:59:57
00078743967TRLO0
XLON
200
2305.00
11:00:06
00078743976TRLO0
XLON
376
2305.00
11:00:06
00078743977TRLO0
XLON
313
2300.00
11:20:30
00078744284TRLO0
XLON
6
2300.00
11:20:30
00078744285TRLO0
XLON
88
2300.00
11:20:30
00078744286TRLO0
XLON
466
2295.00
11:33:41
00078744745TRLO0
XLON
451
2310.00
12:17:28
00078745513TRLO0
XLON
124
2305.00
12:30:29
00078745649TRLO0
XLON
24
2305.00
12:30:29
00078745650TRLO0
XLON
72
2305.00
12:30:29
00078745651TRLO0
XLON
3
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746320TRLO0
XLON
6
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746321TRLO0
XLON
9
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746322TRLO0
XLON
9
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746323TRLO0
XLON
9
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746324TRLO0
XLON
27
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746325TRLO0
XLON
54
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746326TRLO0
XLON
80
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746327TRLO0
XLON
4
2305.00
12:56:02
00078746328TRLO0
XLON
413
2310.00
13:10:44
00078746675TRLO0
XLON
393
2310.00
13:29:14
00078747329TRLO0
XLON
7
2310.00
13:41:10
00078748033TRLO0
XLON
21
2310.00
13:41:10
00078748034TRLO0
XLON
3
2310.00
13:41:10
00078748035TRLO0
XLON
355
2310.00
13:41:10
00078748036TRLO0
XLON
16
2310.00
13:41:10
00078748037TRLO0
XLON
177
2315.00
14:24:51
00078749997TRLO0
XLON
225
2315.00
14:24:51
00078749998TRLO0
XLON
16
2315.00
14:24:51
00078749999TRLO0
XLON
30
2315.00
14:24:51
00078750000TRLO0
XLON
34
2325.00
14:37:34
00078750999TRLO0
XLON
416
2325.00
14:40:34
00078751279TRLO0
XLON
346
2325.00
14:40:34
00078751280TRLO0
XLON
62
2325.00
14:40:34
00078751281TRLO0
XLON
569
2320.00
14:48:01
00078751636TRLO0
XLON
161
2320.00
15:00:24
00078752061TRLO0
XLON
230
2320.00
15:07:54
00078752330TRLO0
XLON
389
2320.00
15:07:54
00078752331TRLO0
XLON
100
2320.00
15:13:43
00078752755TRLO0
XLON
22
2320.00
15:13:43
00078752756TRLO0
XLON
53
2320.00
15:13:43
00078752757TRLO0
XLON
57
2315.00
15:14:08
00078752821TRLO0
XLON
170
2315.00
15:17:57
00078753012TRLO0
XLON
85
2315.00
15:17:57
00078753014TRLO0
XLON
1
2325.00
15:34:21
00078753856TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916