PR Newswire
21.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

20 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2308.5511 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

20 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

11,343

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2295.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2325.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2308.5511

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,083,228. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,083,228. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2308.5511

11,343

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

55

2300.00

08:39:12

00078738444TRLO0

XLON

393

2300.00

08:39:12

00078738445TRLO0

XLON

340

2300.00

08:39:12

00078738446TRLO0

XLON

2

2310.00

08:58:22

00078739316TRLO0

XLON

85

2310.00

08:58:22

00078739317TRLO0

XLON

157

2310.00

08:58:22

00078739318TRLO0

XLON

33

2305.00

09:01:35

00078739433TRLO0

XLON

3

2305.00

09:01:35

00078739434TRLO0

XLON

3

2305.00

09:02:49

00078739477TRLO0

XLON

116

2305.00

09:02:59

00078739488TRLO0

XLON

8

2305.00

09:02:59

00078739489TRLO0

XLON

284

2305.00

09:02:59

00078739490TRLO0

XLON

428

2305.00

09:02:59

00078739491TRLO0

XLON

182

2300.00

09:05:13

00078739580TRLO0

XLON

98

2300.00

09:05:13

00078739581TRLO0

XLON

44

2300.00

09:05:13

00078739582TRLO0

XLON

85

2300.00

09:05:14

00078739585TRLO0

XLON

379

2300.00

09:06:38

00078739707TRLO0

XLON

442

2305.00

09:32:30

00078740916TRLO0

XLON

414

2305.00

09:44:59

00078741430TRLO0

XLON

212

2300.00

09:46:36

00078741479TRLO0

XLON

213

2300.00

09:46:36

00078741480TRLO0

XLON

35

2300.00

09:46:36

00078741481TRLO0

XLON

273

2305.00

10:11:50

00078742435TRLO0

XLON

139

2305.00

10:11:50

00078742436TRLO0

XLON

25

2305.00

10:15:43

00078742547TRLO0

XLON

223

2305.00

10:59:57

00078743967TRLO0

XLON

200

2305.00

11:00:06

00078743976TRLO0

XLON

376

2305.00

11:00:06

00078743977TRLO0

XLON

313

2300.00

11:20:30

00078744284TRLO0

XLON

6

2300.00

11:20:30

00078744285TRLO0

XLON

88

2300.00

11:20:30

00078744286TRLO0

XLON

466

2295.00

11:33:41

00078744745TRLO0

XLON

451

2310.00

12:17:28

00078745513TRLO0

XLON

124

2305.00

12:30:29

00078745649TRLO0

XLON

24

2305.00

12:30:29

00078745650TRLO0

XLON

72

2305.00

12:30:29

00078745651TRLO0

XLON

3

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746320TRLO0

XLON

6

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746321TRLO0

XLON

9

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746322TRLO0

XLON

9

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746323TRLO0

XLON

9

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746324TRLO0

XLON

27

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746325TRLO0

XLON

54

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746326TRLO0

XLON

80

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746327TRLO0

XLON

4

2305.00

12:56:02

00078746328TRLO0

XLON

413

2310.00

13:10:44

00078746675TRLO0

XLON

393

2310.00

13:29:14

00078747329TRLO0

XLON

7

2310.00

13:41:10

00078748033TRLO0

XLON

21

2310.00

13:41:10

00078748034TRLO0

XLON

3

2310.00

13:41:10

00078748035TRLO0

XLON

355

2310.00

13:41:10

00078748036TRLO0

XLON

16

2310.00

13:41:10

00078748037TRLO0

XLON

177

2315.00

14:24:51

00078749997TRLO0

XLON

225

2315.00

14:24:51

00078749998TRLO0

XLON

16

2315.00

14:24:51

00078749999TRLO0

XLON

30

2315.00

14:24:51

00078750000TRLO0

XLON

34

2325.00

14:37:34

00078750999TRLO0

XLON

416

2325.00

14:40:34

00078751279TRLO0

XLON

346

2325.00

14:40:34

00078751280TRLO0

XLON

62

2325.00

14:40:34

00078751281TRLO0

XLON

569

2320.00

14:48:01

00078751636TRLO0

XLON

161

2320.00

15:00:24

00078752061TRLO0

XLON

230

2320.00

15:07:54

00078752330TRLO0

XLON

389

2320.00

15:07:54

00078752331TRLO0

XLON

100

2320.00

15:13:43

00078752755TRLO0

XLON

22

2320.00

15:13:43

00078752756TRLO0

XLON

53

2320.00

15:13:43

00078752757TRLO0

XLON

57

2315.00

15:14:08

00078752821TRLO0

XLON

170

2315.00

15:17:57

00078753012TRLO0

XLON

85

2315.00

15:17:57

00078753014TRLO0

XLON

1

2325.00

15:34:21

00078753856TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


