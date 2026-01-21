Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

January 21

20 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2308.5511 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 20 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,343 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2295.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2325.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2308.5511

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,083,228. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,083,228. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2308.5511 11,343

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 55 2300.00 08:39:12 00078738444TRLO0 XLON 393 2300.00 08:39:12 00078738445TRLO0 XLON 340 2300.00 08:39:12 00078738446TRLO0 XLON 2 2310.00 08:58:22 00078739316TRLO0 XLON 85 2310.00 08:58:22 00078739317TRLO0 XLON 157 2310.00 08:58:22 00078739318TRLO0 XLON 33 2305.00 09:01:35 00078739433TRLO0 XLON 3 2305.00 09:01:35 00078739434TRLO0 XLON 3 2305.00 09:02:49 00078739477TRLO0 XLON 116 2305.00 09:02:59 00078739488TRLO0 XLON 8 2305.00 09:02:59 00078739489TRLO0 XLON 284 2305.00 09:02:59 00078739490TRLO0 XLON 428 2305.00 09:02:59 00078739491TRLO0 XLON 182 2300.00 09:05:13 00078739580TRLO0 XLON 98 2300.00 09:05:13 00078739581TRLO0 XLON 44 2300.00 09:05:13 00078739582TRLO0 XLON 85 2300.00 09:05:14 00078739585TRLO0 XLON 379 2300.00 09:06:38 00078739707TRLO0 XLON 442 2305.00 09:32:30 00078740916TRLO0 XLON 414 2305.00 09:44:59 00078741430TRLO0 XLON 212 2300.00 09:46:36 00078741479TRLO0 XLON 213 2300.00 09:46:36 00078741480TRLO0 XLON 35 2300.00 09:46:36 00078741481TRLO0 XLON 273 2305.00 10:11:50 00078742435TRLO0 XLON 139 2305.00 10:11:50 00078742436TRLO0 XLON 25 2305.00 10:15:43 00078742547TRLO0 XLON 223 2305.00 10:59:57 00078743967TRLO0 XLON 200 2305.00 11:00:06 00078743976TRLO0 XLON 376 2305.00 11:00:06 00078743977TRLO0 XLON 313 2300.00 11:20:30 00078744284TRLO0 XLON 6 2300.00 11:20:30 00078744285TRLO0 XLON 88 2300.00 11:20:30 00078744286TRLO0 XLON 466 2295.00 11:33:41 00078744745TRLO0 XLON 451 2310.00 12:17:28 00078745513TRLO0 XLON 124 2305.00 12:30:29 00078745649TRLO0 XLON 24 2305.00 12:30:29 00078745650TRLO0 XLON 72 2305.00 12:30:29 00078745651TRLO0 XLON 3 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746320TRLO0 XLON 6 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746321TRLO0 XLON 9 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746322TRLO0 XLON 9 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746323TRLO0 XLON 9 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746324TRLO0 XLON 27 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746325TRLO0 XLON 54 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746326TRLO0 XLON 80 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746327TRLO0 XLON 4 2305.00 12:56:02 00078746328TRLO0 XLON 413 2310.00 13:10:44 00078746675TRLO0 XLON 393 2310.00 13:29:14 00078747329TRLO0 XLON 7 2310.00 13:41:10 00078748033TRLO0 XLON 21 2310.00 13:41:10 00078748034TRLO0 XLON 3 2310.00 13:41:10 00078748035TRLO0 XLON 355 2310.00 13:41:10 00078748036TRLO0 XLON 16 2310.00 13:41:10 00078748037TRLO0 XLON 177 2315.00 14:24:51 00078749997TRLO0 XLON 225 2315.00 14:24:51 00078749998TRLO0 XLON 16 2315.00 14:24:51 00078749999TRLO0 XLON 30 2315.00 14:24:51 00078750000TRLO0 XLON 34 2325.00 14:37:34 00078750999TRLO0 XLON 416 2325.00 14:40:34 00078751279TRLO0 XLON 346 2325.00 14:40:34 00078751280TRLO0 XLON 62 2325.00 14:40:34 00078751281TRLO0 XLON 569 2320.00 14:48:01 00078751636TRLO0 XLON 161 2320.00 15:00:24 00078752061TRLO0 XLON 230 2320.00 15:07:54 00078752330TRLO0 XLON 389 2320.00 15:07:54 00078752331TRLO0 XLON 100 2320.00 15:13:43 00078752755TRLO0 XLON 22 2320.00 15:13:43 00078752756TRLO0 XLON 53 2320.00 15:13:43 00078752757TRLO0 XLON 57 2315.00 15:14:08 00078752821TRLO0 XLON 170 2315.00 15:17:57 00078753012TRLO0 XLON 85 2315.00 15:17:57 00078753014TRLO0 XLON 1 2325.00 15:34:21 00078753856TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

