

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (9NPA.F) on Wednesday reported lower profit for the six-month period ended November 30, 2025, as higher operating revenues were partly offset by increased operating and financing expenses.



Profit before tax for the period was 15.357 billion yen, compared with 15.441 billion yen in the previous six-month period.



Operating profit came in at 16.833 billion yen, marginally lower than 16.902 billion yen recorded in the prior period.



Net income totaled 15.354 billion yen or 1,830 yen per unit, compared with15.439 billion yen or 1,821 yen per unit in the preceding six months.



Revenue increased 1.5% to 35.080 billion yen from 34.557 billion yen a period earlier.



Separately, the company said it has determined the acquisition and disposition prices for Prologis Park Ichikawa 2 and Prologis Park Funabashi 5, respectively, following its January 16, 2025 announcement.



The REIT set the anticipated acquisition price for Prologis Park Ichikawa 2, located in Ichikawa, Chiba, at 27.504 billion yen, compared with an appraisal value of 28.300 billion yen as of November 30, 2025. The property is being acquired from Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Ichikawa 2 Special Purpose Company.



Nippon Prologis REIT plans to acquire the remaining 54% co-ownership interest in three stages of 18% for 4.960 billion yen each on February 2, 2026, August 3, 2026, and February 1, 2027, funded through exchange balance payments with Japan Logistics Fund.



It also set the disposition price for Prologis Park Funabashi 5 at 15.700 billion yen, compared with an anticipated book value of 9.609 billion yen, and will dispose of the property in stages: 33% for 5.181 billion yen on February 2 and August 3, 2026, and the remaining 34% for 5.338 billion yen on February 1, 2027, via exchanges of co-ownership interests with Japan Logistics Fund.



