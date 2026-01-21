Divio Technologies AB: Divio provides an update on its Agency strategy

With the extended reporting period for the Q4-25 report, Divio Technologies is pleased to share an interim update highlighting the strong momentum within its new Agency strategy.

The rollout of the strategy continues to progress well. The number of active Agencies collaborating with Divio has grown from 12 at launch to 50 today - a continued and encouraging sign that the strategy is resonating with partners and attracting sustained interest. However, and more importantly, there is an ongoing increase in project activity. The number of individual projects initiated by these Agencies has risen from 40 at the start to 209 projects today, demonstrating that Agencies are not only joining the platform but are also becoming increasingly active and productive within it. This growing level of platform engagement has, in turn, contributed to a meaningful uplift in Agency related recurring revenue, with MRR increasing by USD 10,743 since the strategy's inception.

(A "project" refers to each web application running on the Divio platform - an essential unit in Divio's pricing model for clients.)

Divio's CEO, Jon Levin, comments:

"These are exactly the indicators I want to see from this strategy. We're seeing both an increase in the number of customers and a rise in platform usage per customer. What stands out is that this early growth has largely been driven by just eight Agencies, which means there is considerable potential ahead as more Agencies deepen their engagement with our platform.

It is also highly promising that our Agency partnership initiative is beginning to generate inbound requests for joint sales pitches with enterprise clients. This program enables Agencies to earn additional revenue by offering Divio's services to their own customers. We look forward to sharing further updates on this in the future."

The company's Q4 2025 results will be published on March 11, 2026. A presentation will follow at 13:00 the same day and can be accessed here:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/divio/bokslutskommunike-2025/

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.