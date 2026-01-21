Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska builds the second phase of a hospital project in Turku, Finland, for EUR 50M, about SEK 540M

Skanska has signed a contract with the wellbeing services county of Southwest Finland to carry out the second phase of a hospital project in Turku, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 50M, about SEK 540M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The second phase comprises two separate hospital wings, rising to six and nine floors, with a total gross floor area of approximately 24,000 square meters. Skanska will also construct the connections linking the new wings to the first-phase hospital building. The project further includes internal modifications at the connection points of the existing hospital buildings.

The project extends the Turku University Hospital Main Hospital area and will serve psychiatric care. The first phase was delivered by Skanska in 2024.

Construction of the second phase is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed during 2028.

For further information please contact:

Cristina Rinnetie-Uski, Marketing and Communications Director, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 501 9816

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
