Skanska AB: Skanska builds the second phase of a hospital project in Turku, Finland, for EUR 50M, about SEK 540M

Skanska has signed a contract with the wellbeing services county of Southwest Finland to carry out the second phase of a hospital project in Turku, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 50M, about SEK 540M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The second phase comprises two separate hospital wings, rising to six and nine floors, with a total gross floor area of approximately 24,000 square meters. Skanska will also construct the connections linking the new wings to the first-phase hospital building. The project further includes internal modifications at the connection points of the existing hospital buildings.

The project extends the Turku University Hospital Main Hospital area and will serve psychiatric care. The first phase was delivered by Skanska in 2024.

Construction of the second phase is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed during 2028.

