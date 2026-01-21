

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $751 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $809 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $4.66 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $751 Mln. vs. $528 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.53 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $4.66 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.7 B



