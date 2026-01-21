The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
The Diverse Income Trust plc
21st January 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 20th January 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
20th January 2026 118.39 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 117.16 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
21st January 2026