

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $275.6 million, or $5.84 per share. This compares with $198.5 million, or $4.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $297.5 million or $6.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $1.61 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $275.6 Mln. vs. $198.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.84 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.61 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.40 To $ 5.50



