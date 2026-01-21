Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110V9 | ISIN: FI4000049812 | Ticker-Symbol: 15V
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 08:03
3,600 Euro
-4,51 % -0,170
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,75014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints Juha Valtonen as Chief Commercial Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints Juha Valtonen as Chief Commercial Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
21 January 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has appointed Juha Valtonen (eMBA) as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a member of the management team. Valtonen will assume the role no later than October 2026 and will report to CEO Panu Porkka. He succeeds current CCO Tatu Kaleva, who will leave the company during May 2026 as announced earlier.

Valtonen has over 20 years of commercial leadership in retail across the Nordics, with deep expertise in category management, global sourcing, pricing and private label development.

Valtonen joins Verkkokauppa.com from Tokmanni, where he serves as Chief Buying & Sourcing Officer and has been a member of the Executive Group since 2020. In this role, he leads buying, sourcing, pricing and private label activities across Finland, Sweden and Denmark, and manages a team of over 140 professionals, including responsibility for the company's Shanghai sourcing unit.

Before Tokmanni, Valtonen spent over a decade at S Group (SOK) in progressively senior roles across consumer goods, groceries and beverages, including Division Manager and Vice President, Retail Business Sourcing.

Valtonen holds an Executive MBA from Aalto University. His extensive background combines strategic commercial insight with hands-on leadership in category management, sourcing and private label development, making him exceptionally well-suited to strengthen Verkkokauppa.com's commercial execution and support its strategic ambitions.

CEO Panu Porkka- "Juha brings valuable expertise in assortment, pricing and private label development, backed by a strong sourcing background. We are delighted to welcome him to Verkkokauppa.com."

For more information, please contact:
Panu Porkka
CEO
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.