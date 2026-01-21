Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies' Composites Subsidiary Reports 205% Quarterly Revenue Growth

Demand momentum and operating efficiencies position composites business for continued expansion in 2026

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("Tiderock" or the "Company") today provided an operating update on its advanced composites manufacturing operations, highlighting strong quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and continued customer engagement supporting future demand.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Tiderock Composites generated approximately $350,000 in revenue, compared to approximately $115,000 in the third quarter of 2025, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 205%. Revenue growth reflects increased customer demand, improved production throughput, and the scaling of active commercial programs across core end markets.

Operational Highlights

205% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth from Q3 to Q4 2025

Improved operating leverage as volumes increased

Targeting an approximately 18% reduction in operating costs during 2026

Active customer discussions regarding capacity expansion

As the Company looks ahead, customer engagement around future production volumes has increased, including site visits from key accounts evaluating expanded capacity. In particular, Tiderock's aircraft seating customer is experiencing rising demand associated with the global replacement cycle of aging aircraft fleets.

Recent industry reporting indicates that commercial aircraft manufacturers are operating with multi-year order backlogs, as airlines seek to replace older aircraft amid delivery constraints and extended production timelines. Industry sources have reported global aircraft backlogs exceeding a decade of production at current delivery rates, supporting sustained downstream demand for qualified component and materials suppliers.

The Company also expects to fully retire the approximately $318,000 deferred purchase seller carry associated with the acquisition of the composites business by the end of February 2026, further strengthening the balance sheet and simplifying the capital structure.

Cost Reduction and Margin Expansion

Through ongoing operational efficiencies, supplier renegotiations, and a redefinition of baseline operating costs, Tiderock expects to reduce annualized base operating expenses by more than $250,000 during 2026, positioning the business for margin expansion as revenues continue to scale.

Looking Ahead

As Tiderock enters 2026, management continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its manufacturing and materials services into the United States, aligned with broader trends supporting domestic manufacturing, supply-chain resilience, and advanced materials adoption. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding strategic initiatives and expansion plans in the coming months.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on building value in advanced manufacturing, composites, and sustainable products. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets, supplying lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components. Beyond composites, Tiderock is expanding into biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, including its recently announced distribution agreement with Nextgen Bioplastics to bring compostable packaging solutions to global markets. Leveraging operational revitalization, disciplined acquisitions, and active customer engagement, Tiderock is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's growth strategy, client expansion, and future orders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Currency Presentation

All financial figures are presented in U.S. dollars for reporting consistency and were converted from British pounds using an average exchange rate for the applicable period.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Email: investors@tiderockcompanies.com

Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

