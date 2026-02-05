Tiderock Companies, Inc. Appoints Michael Beutler as Managing Director of Vivara Global and Chief Compliance Officer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) today announced the appointment of Michael Beutler as Managing Director of Vivara Global and Chief Compliance Officer of Tiderock Companies, effective immediately.

In this new role, Mr. Beutler will lead the global expansion and commercialization of Vivara Global while overseeing enterprise-wide compliance strategy across Tiderock Companies. His mandate includes building scalable compliance, sustainability, and advisory offerings to support international growth, regulated markets, and customer adoption of advanced and sustainable material solutions.

"Vivara Global is a core growth platform for Tiderock," said William Waldrop, CEO of Tiderock Companies. "Michael's leadership allows us to professionalize and scale compliance and sustainability as a business - not just a requirement - while supporting our expansion into global markets and increasingly regulated industries."

About Michael Beutler

Michael Beutler is a senior sustainability and governance executive with experience leading global compliance initiatives, ESG strategy, and advisory programs across regulated and innovation-driven sectors. He is recognized for building practical, scalable frameworks that align regulatory requirements with commercial objectives, helping organizations grow responsibly while navigating complex international standards. Mr. Beutler previously served as Global Director of Sustainability at SAP, Sustainability Director at Kering, and held position of Chief Sustainability Officer at Moncler.

As Managing Director of Vivara Global, Mr. Beutler will focus on expanding the division's consulting and compliance-led service offerings, strengthening global partnerships, and supporting customers across consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, healthcare, and other sustainability-driven markets.

About Vivara Global

Vivara Global is the sustainability and compliance-focused division of Tiderock Companies, dedicated to developing proprietary sustainable material formulations, intellectual property, and advisory services for global markets. Vivara Global supports customers navigating regulatory complexity while accelerating adoption of compliant, next-generation materials.

More information is available at www.vivaraglobal.com.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on advanced manufacturing, industrial composites, and sustainable materials. Through Tiderock Composites and Vivara Global, the Company serves industrial, consumer-facing, and regulated markets with a focus on disciplined execution, innovation, and long-term growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Email: investors@tiderockcompanies.com

Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-inc.-appoints-michael-beutler-as-managing-dir-1133879