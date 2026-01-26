Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Announces Promotion of William Waldrop to Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Tiderock Companies ("Tiderock" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of William Waldrop to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Waldrop has played a central role in Tiderock's transformation and expansion. He structured and executed the acquisition of GRP Alliance Ltd. as a dedicated acquisition vehicle to complete the purchase of strategic composite manufacturing assets, including the assets of MTAG Composites, acquired out of administration. Following these transactions, GRP Alliance Ltd. was renamed Tiderock Composites, forming the foundation of the Company's growing advanced composites platform.

Under Mr. Waldrop's leadership, Tiderock Composites has delivered consistent operational execution and commercial growth, resulting in approximately 200% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the most recent quarter. The Company has strengthened its presence across industrial markets while expanding services for customers in Aerospace, Rail, and Marine industries.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Waldrop will lead the continued expansion of Tiderock's services beyond its current industrial focus. Tiderock is expanding its capabilities to meet shifting global demand for sustainable materials, supporting customers across multiple global industries that require advanced, environmentally responsible composite solutions. As part of this strategy, the Company is progressing plans to establish U.S.-based operations, further enhancing its ability to serve customers and scale its platform. Additional details will be disclosed at an appropriate time.

"I'm honored to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer as Tiderock enters its next phase of growth," said William Waldrop. "We have built a scalable composites platform through strategic acquisitions and strong operational execution, delivering significant recent growth. As demand accelerates globally for high-performance and sustainable materials, we are focused on expanding our capabilities, deepening customer relationships across key industries, and positioning Tiderock for long-term value creation."

Thomas Fore, co-founder of Tiderock Companies, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, providing ongoing strategic oversight and guidance.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on building value in advanced manufacturing, composites, and sustainable products. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets, supplying lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components.

Leveraging operational revitalization, disciplined acquisitions, and active customer engagement, Tiderock is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

