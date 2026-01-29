Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Announces Launch of Vivara Global Sustainability Division

Targeting Consumer Packaged Goods, Food & Beverage, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Applications Across a $300B+ Global Market

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) today announced the launch of Vivara Global, a new sustainability-focused division established to expand the Company's capabilities beyond its industrial composites business and address rapidly growing demand for compliant, sustainable material solutions across multiple industries.

The launch of Vivara Global represents a strategic expansion of Tiderock's business model, building on the Company's proven success in advanced composites while creating a dedicated platform for intellectual property development, proprietary material formulations, and scalable solutions serving consumer-facing end markets.

Building on a Proven Industrial Foundation

Through Tiderock Composites, the Company delivers advanced composite solutions to industrial markets including rail, aerospace, and marine, where performance, durability, and safety-critical requirements drive long-term customer programs. These operations have established Tiderock's reputation for manufacturing excellence, materials expertise, and disciplined execution.

Vivara Global represents the next expansion of Tiderock's capabilities.

Where Tiderock Composites manufactures advanced composite solutions for industrial applications, Vivara Global is structured around owning, developing, and monetizing proprietary sustainable material formulations and intellectual property for consumer-facing and regulated industries.

The name Vivara, derived from the Latin word vivere, meaning to live, reflects vitality, resilience, and renewal - principles that define the division's mission to deliver scalable, compliant solutions aligned with evolving sustainability requirements.

Vivara Global: Sustainability, IP, and Scalable Solutions

Vivara Global has been established to focus on the design, development, and ownership of proprietary formulations and material solutions tailored to the requirements of high-volume, regulated, and sustainability-driven markets. Target industries include consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, medical, and pharmaceutical applications.

Rather than competing as a commodity manufacturer, Vivara Global is structured to capture value through:

Proprietary formulations and application-specific material solutions

Intellectual property ownership , including formulations, specifications, and process know-how

Royalty and licensing-based commercialization models , supported by selective manufacturing and strategic partnerships

Repeatable deployment across multiple industries, geographies, and customer programs

This approach enables Vivara Global to scale innovation efficiently while supporting recurring, high-margin revenue opportunities over time.

Market Opportunity

Vivara Global is being launched into sustainability-driven markets that represent a substantial and rapidly expanding global opportunity. Independent industry estimates place the global sustainable packaging market at more than $300 billion today, with projections approaching $450-$500 billion over the next decade, driven by regulatory mandates, brand commitments, and consumer adoption. Adjacent markets, including sustainable medical and pharmaceutical packaging and bioplastics, add tens of billions of dollars in additional addressable demand, with above-average growth rates. Together, these markets represent a large, multi-industry value pool where proprietary material formulations, compliant solutions, and scalable intellectual property can be deployed across geographies and applications, supporting Vivara Global's long-term growth strategy.

Addressing Global Sustainability Mandates

Vivara Global is being launched at a time of accelerating regulatory change across key global markets. New and evolving sustainability mandates are reshaping material requirements, packaging formats, and compliance obligations across industries.

These include:

European Union regulations advancing recyclable, reusable, and reduced-waste packaging standards

United Kingdom sustainability initiatives , including reusable food packaging requirements and extended producer responsibility measures taking effect this year

Select U.S. state-level mandates requiring recyclable, compostable, or otherwise sustainable materials in food service, medical, and consumer applications

These regulatory developments are driving demand for compliant, performance-driven material solutions - creating a significant opportunity for Vivara Global's formulation-led, IP-driven approach.

"Vivara Global represents a natural extension of what Tiderock already does well," said William Waldrop, CEO of Tiderock Companies, Inc. "We are building on our success in industrial composites and applying that materials expertise to sustainability-driven markets that are expanding rapidly due to regulatory change and consumer demand. By focusing on proprietary formulations and scalable IP, Vivara Global positions us to grow across multiple industries while creating long-term value. We look forward to sharing our progress as we work to finalize multiple agreements this quarter."

Learn More

Additional information on Tiderock's industrial composites business can be found at www.tiderockcomposites.com.

More details on Vivara Global's sustainability-focused materials innovation initiatives are available at www.vivaraglobal.com.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID: TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on advanced manufacturing, industrial composites, and sustainable materials. Through Tiderock Composites and Vivara Global, the Company serves industrial, consumer-facing, and regulated markets with a focus on disciplined execution, innovation, and long-term growth.

