Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") today announced that it will attend and sponsor eTail Palm Springs, taking place February 23-26, 2026, alongside its technology partner Revvim.

eTail Palm Springs is one of the leading global conferences for ecommerce and retail marketing leaders, bringing together senior decision-makers from enterprise and high-growth brands to discuss performance, efficiency, and innovation across digital commerce channels.

At the event, BrandPilot and Revvim will participate in the keynote panel discussion entitled: Maximize Every Dollar: Proven Strategies for Ad Spend Efficiency That Drive Real Results. This session will focus on educating retail marketers about the hidden cost of branded search advertising, an area where automation and bidding dynamics can unintentionally inflate costs, dilute efficiency, and divert budget away from true incremental growth.

BrandPilot's AdAi offering operates as an independent performance and validation layer, helping brands identify inefficiencies and economically ineffective activity within live advertising programs. Revvim's technology complements this approach by optimizing branded search execution and helping advertisers better understand how bidding behavior impacts cost and return.

Together, the companies aim to demonstrate how brands can uncover and address inefficiencies embedded within branded search campaigns-often among the largest and least scrutinized portions of retail advertising budgets.

"Branded search is frequently assumed to be the safest and most efficient part of the media mix, yet it is often where significant inefficiencies quietly accumulate," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "By sponsoring eTail Palm Springs alongside Revvim, we're looking forward to engaging directly with retail leaders and sharing practical insights on how brands can protect performance, reduce waste, and make more disciplined decisions with their advertising spend."

Management believes BrandPilot's presence at eTail Palm Springs supports the Company's broader 2026 strategy of engaging enterprise advertisers through education, independent validation, and real-world performance insights, while strengthening relationships within the retail and ecommerce ecosystem.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

