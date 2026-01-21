Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 15:25
1,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,46017:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Announces Planned Transition in Chief Operating Officer Role

Magle Group today announces that Fredrik Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his position during the coming months, as part of a planned leadership transition. This decision has been made for personal reasons, as Fredrik looks to open a new chapter in life with more time for family and the opportunity to explore other professional avenues.

Fredrik has served Magle Group for more than 25 years, contributing significantly to the development and operational success of the business. His leadership and experience have been central in supporting the Group's evolution from a development-focused company into a fully integrated life sciences organisation.

Aaron Wong, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"It has been a privilege to contribute to Magle Group's journey over the years. As the company now enters its next phase, I feel the time is right for me to focus more on my family and to explore new opportunities outside the organisation. I remain fully committed to supporting a smooth transition and am confident that the business is in a strong position to continue delivering on its strategy."

The Company has a clear continuity plan in place, and the operational leadership transition will be carried out over the coming period in a structured and collaborative manner. Magle Group remains firmly focused on executing its growth strategy and operational priorities without disruption.

Contacts Aaron

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com
Redeye is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.