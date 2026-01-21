Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Announces Planned Transition in Chief Operating Officer Role

Magle Group today announces that Fredrik Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his position during the coming months, as part of a planned leadership transition. This decision has been made for personal reasons, as Fredrik looks to open a new chapter in life with more time for family and the opportunity to explore other professional avenues.

Fredrik has served Magle Group for more than 25 years, contributing significantly to the development and operational success of the business. His leadership and experience have been central in supporting the Group's evolution from a development-focused company into a fully integrated life sciences organisation.

Aaron Wong, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"It has been a privilege to contribute to Magle Group's journey over the years. As the company now enters its next phase, I feel the time is right for me to focus more on my family and to explore new opportunities outside the organisation. I remain fully committed to supporting a smooth transition and am confident that the business is in a strong position to continue delivering on its strategy."

The Company has a clear continuity plan in place, and the operational leadership transition will be carried out over the coming period in a structured and collaborative manner. Magle Group remains firmly focused on executing its growth strategy and operational priorities without disruption.

