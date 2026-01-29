Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Announces Strategic Refocus to Strengthen Profitability and Operational Discipline

Magle Group today announces a strategic direction focused on strengthening profitability, operational discipline, and long-term value creation. The Group will prioritise its most established revenue-generating platforms - Magle Biopolymers and Magle Chemoswed, while reducing emphasis on early-stage biotech development and exploratory innovation.

This refocus comes as the Company reflects on a period of ambitious growth, during which a broad range of initiatives and integrations were pursued. While this has expanded Magle Group's capabilities, it has also introduced a level of complexity that has made consistent near-term performance more challenging. The strategic reset represents a thoughtful rebalancing to ensure the Company's efforts and resources are more tightly aligned with its most commercially developed, scalable, and profitable areas.

Aaron Wong, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Magle Group has grown significantly in recent years, and while that growth brought valuable capabilities and opportunities, it also introduced complexity that now requires a more focused approach. As we look ahead, our priority is to build a leaner, more performance-driven organisation, that is centred on our strongest and most established business units."

As part of this strategic transition, the Company will delay publication of its Q4 2025 Interim and Full Year Report. The new reporting date is set for March 27th, 2026. This brief postponement allows management to finalise the ongoing operational review and ensure that financial disclosures reflect the full scope of the strategic changes being implemented.

"Our business has reached a level of maturity where clarity, accountability, and execution must come first," Aaron Wong continued: "This reset will ensure we are directing capital and talent to the right areas, with a sharper commercial focus and renewed commitment to financial performance."

The revised strategy will be supported by a streamlined operating model focused on margin improvement, disciplined execution, and scalable CDMO and Biopolymer products. While the Company remains committed to innovation, future R&D will be prioritised based on commercial readiness and strategic fit.

To ensure transparency and open dialogue during this transition, Aaron Wong will hold an interview on a date to be confirmed, where he will outline the strategy in more detail and address questions from stakeholders.

