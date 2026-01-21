Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 14, 2026 announcing a non-brokered private placement, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement, issuing a total of 5,100,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $255,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.065 for a period of two years from closing.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for unallocated working capital, including administration costs, exploration and evaluation expenditures and other short-term investments.

All securities issued upon closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Related Party Disclosure

655992 BC Ltd., a company owned by Tibor Gajdics, President and Director of the Company, purchased 1,000,000 Units in the Private Placement.

The above noted subscription is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be distributed in the Private Placement nor the consideration to be received for those securities, in so far as the Private Placement involves the referenced related party, exceeds $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement as the details of the Private Placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Exercise of Stock Options

The Company wishes to also announce that 200,000 stock options priced at $0.10 per option were exercised by management of the Company and, accordingly, the Company has issued 200,000 shares in connection with that exercise of stock options.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

GOLDEN AGE EXPLORATION LTD.

Per: "KEVIN HANSON"

Kevin Hanson, President

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281127

Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.