Kioxia Corporation has been named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026, an award given to the most innovative global companies by Clarivate Plc. This is the fifth time Kioxia has received this prestigious award in recognition of its accomplishment in intellectual property.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 Awards were presented to the world's most innovative companies and organizations, based on Clarivate's proprietary analysis of intellectual property and patent trends. The methodology uses a model that measures innovation and focuses on consistent high performance and scale in innovativeness, where all ideas compete equally.

Based on its mission of "uplifting the world with 'memory,'" Kioxia will cultivate a new era of flash memory with its innovative technology to promote research and technology development that supports the increasing adoption of AI and the digital society of the future. Kioxia continues to protect and effectively utilize its intellectual property and proactively develop initiatives to strengthen the competitiveness of its flash memory and SSD business.

Kioxia's technology development and IP

As a global leader in flash memory and SSD technologies, Kioxia is committed to cutting-edge research and development. As of December 2025, we held approximately 15,000 registered patents worldwide.

For more information about Top 100 Global Innovators 2026, please visit

https://clarivate.com/top-100-innovators/

Clarivate press release

https://clarivate.com/newsroom/

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with "memory" by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.

