Fourteenth year of recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator for outstanding intellectual property

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 by Clarivate Plc, a global information services company based in the United Kingdom. Mitsubishi Electric's achievements in the field of intellectual property (IP) continue to be highly recognized, as evidenced by being named a Global Innovator for the 14th time. The company was ranked in 17th place overall this year.

The award, which was established in 2012, is based on patent-related data collected by Clarivate. Candidates are companies and organizations that have filed at least 500 patent applications since 2000 and have more than 100 inventions registered as patents in the five-year period between 2020 and 2024. Four criteria-influence, success rate, geographic investment and rarity-are evaluated to select and honor the top 100 companies worldwide each year.

Mitsubishi Electric, which strategically positions IP as a crucial business resource for its future growth and development, carefully aligns IP activities with the company's business and R&D strategies. In October 2021, the company launched Open Technology BankTM activities to promote external collaboration aimed at realizing a sustainable future by leveraging IP.

