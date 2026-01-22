

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink SE (GRPTY, GET.PA), a European provider of infrastructure management and transportation services, on Thursday recorded an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company registered revenue of EUR 384 million, higher than the restated EUR 325 million in the same period last year. Revenue from Eurotunnel stood at EUR 270 million, up from the restated EUR 261 million in the previous year.



For fiscal 2025, Getlink now anticipates its EBITDA to exceed its earlier outlook of EUR 780 million to EUR 830 million. This revised outlook reflects the deal reached with insurance companies regarding compensation for Eleclink's operating losses in 2024.



Getlink will release its annual earnings report on February 26.



